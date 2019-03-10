Hooker dished out a withering attack to LesPierre’s head and body. (Matchroom Boxing)

The three judges’ scorecards of 120-107, 119-108, and 118-109 in favor of Hooker accurately summed up what transpired…

Saturday’s co-main event from the Turning Stone Resort & Casino, like the fights sandwiched between it, was also a mismatch. It featured WBO super lightweight champion Maurice Hooker (26-0-3, 17 KOs), from Dallas, Texas, successfully defending his title against Mikkel LesPierre (21-1-1, 10 KOs), from Brooklyn by way of Trinidad and Tobago.

With his height and reach advantage and a powerful right hand, Hooker dominated the fight from opening to closing bell against a part-time fighter with, despite his unbeaten record, too little power to hold off the champ.

Like Joe Smith Jr. in the main event against Dmitry Bivol, LesPierre applied pressure throughout the bout, but ran into countless hard shots which nullified his aggression.

With encouraging words from his corner like “This guy’s not in your class” and “You’re winning every round” and “Keep doing what you’re doing” and “Chop the tree, son, chop the tree,” Hooker dished out a withering attack to LesPierre’s head and body.

The transplanted Brooklynite gave it all he had and never thought about throwing in the towel. But the three judges’ scorecards of 120-107, 119-108, and 118-109 in favor of Hooker accurately summed up what transpired.