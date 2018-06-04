“I’m not planning on getting beaten. I have an undefeated record and I want to keep that.”

Jeff Horn left Australia last week to the good wishes of his fellow Aussies on his way to meeting wily Nebraskan Terence Crawford…

Boxing is a hard art and Jeff Horn (18-0-1, 12 KOs) knows it as well as anyone. Undefeated and still riding high after a hometown decision over living legend Manny Pacquiao two fights ago, he left Australia last week to the good wishes of his fellow Aussies on his way to meeting wily Nebraskan Terence Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs) at the MGM Grand Saturday night.

It was a long flight, transcontinental, all the way on the other side of the planet. But instead of hearing “good luck, mate” and “go get him, son” or encouraging words of that sort, enthusiasm for Horn on the Vegas Strip leaves a lot to be desired.

“It’s a mix of emotions really,” Horn told the Sydney Morning Herald. “I kind of can’t really give a shit about it but in saying that, it’s good when I get recognition from them. It’s annoying when I don’t and it drives me.”

By that calculus, Horn is driven, and he’ll need that drive and then some against a complete fighter in his prime like Terence Crawford.

“Either way, I try to look at everything as a positive,” Horn continued. “If they give me praise, I’ll say thank you. If they don’t, I’ll just train harder and use it next time.”

Horn isn’t the first or last champ to fight with a chip on his shoulder. Aside from the support of loyalists, he thinks he’s gotten a raw deal from everybody else.

“I think even if I win this fight, there will be people that say I was lucky, or Crawford doesn’t go well at welterweight, or Crawford was injured. I’m sure there will be excuses.”

There will always be excuses, just as there will always be shenanigans. But if Horn beats Crawford, and that’s a might big ‘if,’ all bets are off.

“It would be very satisfying that’s for sure,” said Horn. “To beat Terence Crawford, their number one pound-for-pound fighter ... well, what can you say now? What are you going to come up with?”

It might not make sense. It might not be true. But they’ll come up with something. They always do.

“We’ve let them have everything. We’ve let them postpone the date, then there was the (hand) injury, it’s on his home turf. Everything is in their favor.

“I’m sure that was their plan. But on the night, it’s all going unravel.”

Horn is undefeated and intends to stay that way. He really believes he’s going to defeat Terence Crawford, which will help, and Horn needs all the help he can get.

“I don’t know if it’s the way I move. They look at me and just don’t think I’m much good. But when they are in there, there are subtle movements. They think I’m doing one thing and end up getting punched in the face.

“I try to make it as confusing as I can. I think he’s going to be getting out of the ring and say ‘wow, I didn’t expect that.’”

Crawford could have a bad night. Horn may be a better fighter than many are giving him credit for.

“If anyone knows me, they know that I love a challenge. If I ever get beaten in something, all I want to do is do it again straight away. That’s just my nature.

“But I’m not planning on getting beaten. I have an undefeated record and I want to keep that.”