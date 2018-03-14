Horn vs. Crawford Postponed

By Robert Ecksel on March 14, 2018
Crawford injured his right hand while sparring at his training camp in Colorado Springs.

“The guy he was sparring with has a hard head. When we do come back we’ll come back stronger and more determined…”

The April 14 welterweight championship fight at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas between challenger Terence Crawford and champion Jeff Horn was postponed today due to injury. Top Rank’s Bob Arum told ESPN that Crawford suffered an injury to his right hand while sparring at his training camp in Colorado Springs.

“He hurt his hand hitting a guy on top of the head gear,” said Arum. “We’ve gotten him treated by the best hand doctors. He had an MRI, and there is no ligament tear, thank God. The doctor prescribed two weeks of rest, and then he should be ready to go. We’ll put the fight sometime in late May or early June, but that depends on how Terence’s hand is feeling.”

Brian McIntyre, Crawford’s manager and trainer, accompanied him to a hand specialist in Los Angeles.

“The hand is in the process of healing and one thing with Terence is he loves to train so he’s been training and running and doing what he can do without using the hand,” said McIntyre. “This is a little road bump. We’re gonna stay out here in Colorado Springs and once we get word from the doctor we’ll be ready to go. We’ll see how Terence feels and we’ll talk to Top Rank about a new date, but we’re definitely going to stay in camp and keep training. The guy he was sparring with has a hard head. When we do come back we’ll come back stronger and more determined.”

Real Name Terence Allan Crawford
Origin Omaha Nebraska USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1987.09.28 (31)
Rated at
W-L-D W27+L0+D0=27
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 70 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.18 Thomas Dulorme 21-1-0 W(TKO) 6/12
2014.11.29 Raymundo Beltran 29-6-1 W(UD) 12/12
2014.06.28 Yuriorkis Gamboa 23-0-0 W(TKO) 9/12
2014.03.01 Ricky Burns 36-2-1 W(UD) 12/12
2013.10.05 Andrey Klimov 16-0-0 W(UD) 10/10
2013.06.15 Alejandro Sanabria 34-1-1 W(TKO) 6/10

