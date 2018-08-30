Peter Fury was driving the car. Tyson was in the passenger seat. I was sitting in the back.

Peter Fury was driving the car. Tyson was in the passenger seat. I was sitting in the back. We’d just been talking for ten minutes about our favorite soft drinks. I can’t remember what I said I liked, maybe Pepsi Max. Hughie had just won the world junior title at super heavyweight. He was the first English boxer to do so. Peter seemed proud of his youngest son. Who wouldn’t be? The mood was high in Team Fury. Tyson didn’t know it yet, but he would go on to win the world title and then suffer mental illness and ridicule. His is a rollercoaster story however you look at it. I like to think of Tyson as a genius and, as is mostly the case, someone with an extreme talent leaves themselves vulnerable. He’ll have his day again. And so will Hughie.

Kubrat Pulev is Hughie’s next opponent in an IBF eliminator. The winner receives a chance at getting into an arena with Anthony Joshua some time in a future far, far away. The last thing Eddie Hearn needs right now is the IBF breathing down his neck again and distracting him from the megabucks deal/s with Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. He will do everything to keep the IBF at a distance from Joshua while he suckles on the cash teat dangling over Wembley Stadium that’ll drip Wilder and Fury into the Matchroom bank account. What a terrifying image.

I’ve always rated Pulev as a fighter. He’s compact, tough, and although he isn’t possessing of limitless skill, he is deserving of his spot around the top fifteen or so in the world. He’s less of a ‘Cobra’ and more of an ox. And, at 37, time is not on his side. A win by Fury will legitimately put him up there in the top ten. And who would deny him a shot at AJ? Not me. I like the guy.

Hughie is a tricky, mobile, fighter with a long reach and he has the guidance of his father which only the stupid would ignore in this case. At nearly 24 years old, he is starting to find his power and to fill out that 6’6” frame. The loss to Joseph Parker was infuriating, and had Hughie generated a little of the venom he showed against Sam Sexton last time out, Parker may well have gone back New Zealand a sadder and more confused man than he already appears to be on any given day.

October the 27th is the date. Sofia in Bulgaria is the place. Load the fridge with a soft drink of your choice and watch a young, talented, heavyweight make his way towards touching distance of a belt again.