Friday night at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Hughie heavyweight contender Hughie Fury (23-2, 13 KOs), from Manchester, England, the less talented younger cousin of Tyson Fury, stopped Sam Peter (38-8, 31 KOs), the former WBC heavyweight champion from Las Vegas by way of Uyo, Nigeria, at 2:07 of round seven.

Referee Ingo Barrabas lost count of all the fouls, not long after he lost control of the fight.

A fighter loses his legs, friends and money before he loses his power, and Sam Peter, even at 38 years old, can hurt a man if he can catch him. But with his diminishing speed and reflexes, in addition to weighing in at a flabby 261¼ pounds, Fury danced circles around Peter in the first two rounds, landing the jab followed by an occasional right hand.

The referee warned Peter about throwing rabbit punches as round three was drawing to a close. The man known as “The Nigerian Nightmare” lived up to his ring moniker and landed a low blow with 21 seconds left in the round, establishing what kind of night it was going to be.

Barrabas deducted a point from Peter midway through the fourth for hitting on the break.

Peter’s frustration was showing. So was his age. His big swings and misses would have been impressive, had they hit something besides air. The referee warned Peter in round five about throwing more low blows and rabbit punches.

Peter landed another low blow in round six, bringing the fight to halt so Fury could recover.

In round seven, Peter pantomimed that Fury injured his left arm during a clinch and he could not continue.

“I was very disappointed with how it ended,” said Fury after the bout. “There were a lot of blows in there but that’s how it is. I think frustration came in and when he was getting hit he was landing with the low blows.

“He just wanted to get out of there, it wasn’t a genuine injury, he just bottled it. I took his best shots but it is what it is.”