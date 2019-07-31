“I am anticipating an exciting fight and I look forward to returning to London next month.”

On Saturday, August 31, at the O2 Arena in London, England, Hughie Fury (23-2, 13 KOS), the 24-year-old from Manchester, will face 39-year-old Alexander Povetkin 34-2, 24 KOs), the former WBA heavyweight champion from Chekhov, Russia, on the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell main event.

Hughie lacks the size and skill of his cousin Tyson, but he stays active and the bout will be his third this year. With only two losses, to Joseph Parker and Kubrat Pulev, in 2018 and 2018, respectively, we can expect Fury to give it his all in hopes of making a statement.

Povetkin iss a 2004 Olympic gold medalist with pedigree and seasoning. He also has only two losses, to Wladimir Klitschko in 2013 and Anthony Joshua last year. He may be past his prime, but his skills haven’t completely eroded and may be a nut to crack for young Fury.

“Hughie Fury is a young, strong and challenging boxer for me to face,” said Povetkin. “I am glad this fight will take place in the United Kingdom where people really love their boxing. I am anticipating an exciting fight and I look forward to returning to London next month.”

The significance of the fight isn’t lost on Hughie Fury.

“This fight here represents a massive opportunity,” he said. “As soon as it was suggested, I said ‘yes.’ Povetkin is a completely different level to my last fight and I believe his style will compliment mine.”

Fury is promoted by Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, who welcomes news of the fight, what with all the accusations flying around regarding Dillian Whyte and his failed drug test prior to fighting Oscar Rivas.

“I can’t quite believe this fight has been made,” Hearn said. “It’s happened very quickly and it has to be said Hughie Fury has a big set of balls. There’s huge risk in the fight but there is also huge reward and if Hughie can beat Povetkin on August 31 he catapults himself into huge fights and immediate World title contention. It’s going to be a great fight on a great card—a huge night for British boxing.”