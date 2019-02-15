He will square off against Oscar Cortes in a ten-round affair. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The last time boxing fans caught a glimpse of middleweight contender Hugo Centeno, Jr., the Oxnard, California native was on the unfortunate receiving end of a short barrage of punches thrown by WBC world champion Jermall Charlo. Centeno’s first attempt at a major world title ended quickly that night in Brooklyn, as the 27-year-old fighter was handed a knockout loss at the Barclays Center less than a minute into the second round.

Regardless, the ring veteran was determined to take a much needed, yet very short rest to begin his role as a new father as well as map out his future in boxing. “I wasn’t fuzzy or groggy,” Hugo told this writer during a recent telephone interview in regards to the stoppage. “I was perfectly fine and I came to, right away. My team held me up for a bit in the back just to make sure that I wasn’t concussed or in need of a trip to the hospital.”

The cross-country plane ride back to Southern California was long one for Centeno (26-2, 14 KO’s), who admitted that having his dream suddenly break right before his eyes in Brooklyn made coming back to familiar surroundings a bit more difficult. “Going home was a bit depressing,” he said. “It was my dream for 20 years to become a world champion and returning home without a title was pretty heart shattering.” He immediately returned to the gym with the confidence that the defeat could easily be instead viewed as a learning experience alongside the advice from his father and brother.

The ten-year professional held tight to the belief that as easily as he’d been temporarily knocked off the ladder, he could just as easily climb his way back towards the top. This would not be the end of the world. “This doesn’t define me,” he commented about the loss to Charlo. “I earned the opportunity and I’ll earn my way back. My brother made sure that I was okay. I still feel that I’m world-class, regardless of this result. I was reminded that setbacks have happened to all of the greats in the past. Even guys like (Juan Manuel) Marquez and (Manny) Pacquiao have been down and it never meant their career was over.”

Although “The Boss” Centeno kept the faith, so to speak and held his head high, he was nevertheless subjected to one of the nastiest realities in a sport where opponents are usually selected and not predetermined. The waiting game and idle hands inside of downtime. Hugo wanted to get back into the ring as soon as possible and show that he was nowhere near the end. Still, the wait went on as words fell short and fights fell through. His talks with a well known adviser in Al Haymon didn’t always go as planned.

“I felt like I was being strung along,” he admitted. “I told him (Haymon) that I wanted to get back into the ring right away because I didn’t get to do what I wanted against Charlo. I had to prove myself. He told me to stay ready. I thought I may have been part of the undercard for the Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury bout on December 1st. That didn’t happen and then, January 13 was a possibility but an opponent couldn’t be found, so here I am. My game plan is to fight three times this year.”

The first step towards redemption and another shot at making a lifelong dream a reality will come this Saturday evening at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Hugo will square off against Oscar Cortes (27-3, 14 KO’s) in a ten-round affair as part of the undercard leading up to the WBA World Featherweight title clash between current champion Leo Santa Cruz and Rafael Rivera on a FOX telecast of Premier Boxing Champions (8PM ET/5PM PT).

Hugo knows full well to not take his Mexican opponent lightly. In regards to Cortes, the middleweight contender from Oxnard commented, “He’s a tough guy and he has a record similar to mine. He’s a strong fighter and I know that he’s willing to take shots and come forward.”

Centeno seemed sure of what to expect from himself during our interview, yet he knows full well that he’ll need to walk the line against Cortes without necessarily crossing it. “I’d definitely like to get in some rounds because I haven’t in a few years,” he said. This is the truth, as the last two contests prior to the bad night with Charlo both ended in early stoppages for “The Boss.”

He indicated that he plans to pick his shots and look for the right signals, should they appear and get the knockout. “If I see an opportunity, then I’ll take it,” he said in closing. “There’s no reason to take chances on picking up an injury when I can end it early. I’m just so thankful for the support from my family, friends and fans. They’ve never given up on me.”

