On August 20th, 2005 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, Humberto Soto, from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, fought Rocky Juarez, from Houston, Texas, for the interim WBC featherweight title. Soto was 35-5-2 coming in. Juarez was undefeated at 23-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…