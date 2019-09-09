Kevin McBride not only defeated Tyson. He ended his once glorious career. (Ed Mulholland)

On June 11, 2005, a 6’6” giant fighting out of Brockton, Massachusetts, took on the once mighty Mike Tyson. Kevin McBride, aka the Clones Colossus, was the longest of long shots going into the fight. Iron Mike was 50-5 but on the downside of his career. McBride was 32-4-1 and nobody but nobody thought he had a chance. But that night he did the impossible. He not only defeated Tyson, he ended his career. McBride, by contrast, continued to fight. His last bout was a loss to Mariusz Wach in 2011, and if he has his way he would fight tomorrow. This documentary takes a look at Kevin McBride today, a bittersweet portrayal of a man in love with the sweet science…