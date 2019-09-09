I Beat Mike Tyson

By Boxing News on September 9, 2019
I Beat Mike Tyson
Kevin McBride not only defeated Tyson. He ended his once glorious career. (Ed Mulholland)

On June 11, 2005, a 6’6” giant fighting out of Brockton, Massachusetts, took on the once mighty Mike Tyson. Kevin McBride, aka the Clones Colossus, was the longest of long shots going into the fight. Iron Mike was 50-5 but on the downside of his career. McBride was 32-4-1 and nobody but nobody thought he had a chance. But that night he did the impossible. He not only defeated Tyson, he ended his career. McBride, by contrast, continued to fight. His last bout was a loss to Mariusz Wach in 2011, and if he has his way he would fight tomorrow. This documentary takes a look at Kevin McBride today, a bittersweet portrayal of a man in love with the sweet science…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

I BEAT MIKE TYSON - (FULL FILM)



Tags: Kevin McBride Mike Tyson maruisz wach

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Mike Tyson

  • Kevin McBride

Real Name Michael Gerard Tyson
Origin Brooklyn New York USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1966.06.30 (53)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W50+L6+D0=58
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 71 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2005.06.11 Kevin McBride 32-4-1 L(TKO) 6/10
2004.07.30 Danny Williams 31-3-0 L(KO) 4/10
2003.02.22 Clifford Etienne 24-1-1 W(KO) 1/10
2002.06.08 Lennox Lewis 39-2-1 L(KO) 8/12
2001.10.13 Brian Nielsen 62-1-0 W(RTD) 6/10
2000.10.20 Andrew Golota 36-4-0 NC(NC) 3/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record