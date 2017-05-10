Beltran is a two-time world title challenger and has won his last three fights by knockouts.

The co-main event of the Crawford vs. Diaz card got a boost this week as it was announced as an IBF eliminator bout. Ray Beltran (32-7-1) and Jonathan Maicelo were already clashing for the WBA International, the NABF and NABO titles but becoming the IBF eliminator only raises the stakes. The winner will be schedule to box the winner of Robert Easter vs. Denis Shafikov. Beltran is a two-time world title challenger and has won his last three fights by knockouts. Maicelo, out of Peru, upset Jose Felix Jr. in his last fight and will be looking to parlay that into a title shot.

“We are ready for this fight,” said Beltran. “It is a very important fight for the whole team, because it will be the fight that will take us to the opportunity of battling for a world title. We are focused on winning. We are coming to fight and give a great show to all the fans. I don’t just want to win. I want to look good and win convincingly.

“Little by little I am making my dreams come true. I have battled a lot in my career. We have fulfilled many of our goals, like now that we are going to fight at Madison Square Garden. Being able to fight in a historical place, where all the greats have fought, is a dream come true.”

Maicelo feels the same.

“This is a very important fight for my career,” he said. “This fight means everything to me because I will be able to display my skills in front of a big audience and on a big stage like Madison Square Garden. Right now I’m at my best and on May 20 everyone will see the best of me. I’m working very hard in the gym because everyone knows that Beltran is a tough fighter, but I’m focused on winning because this is a world title elimination bout that will take me straight to the opportunity of fighting for a world title.”