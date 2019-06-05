But with his sweet skills and killer instinct, Constantin Bejenaru appears up to the task.



Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions is staying alive in the boxing promotion racket game. Having been on both sides, first as a fighter, now as a promoter, he has putting his global savvy to good use by grabbing the hottest talent from the former evil empire and showcasing it in the US.

Salita’s latest acquisition is an undefeated cruiserweight. Constantin Bejenaru (13-0, 3 KOs) hails from Brooklyn by way Ungheni in the Republic of Moldova. A two-fisted southpaw who stands at 5-foot-10, he was 10-time Romanian champion, Bronze Medalist at the European Amateur Boxing Championships in 2006, Finalist in the European Union Championships in both 2006 and 2007, and Gold Medalist at World Combat Games in 2010.

Since turning professional in 2012, Bejenaru has held both the WBC Continental Americas cruiserweight and the WBC International cruiserweight titles.

Two years of promotional hell stalled his career, but that was then and this is now and the tricky Moldavian boxer-puncher feels liberated by the latest turn of events. “I am thrilled to be returning to the ring,” he said, “so that I can continue to pursue my dream of becoming world champion.

“I come back stronger and with the same great hunger I have always had to reach the pinnacle of the sport. In the last two years, the cruiserweight division has seen tremendous excitement, with the top fighters competing against each other and a unified champion emerging in Oleksandr Usyk. I look forward to taking on the best and would love to challenge Usyk in the ring.”

That’s some stiff competition. But with his sweet skills and killer instinct, Bejenaru looks up to the task.