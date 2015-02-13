Oscar De La Hoya vs. Ike Quartey

By Boxing News on February 12, 2017
Oscar De La Hoya vs. Ike Quartey
De La Hoya was 29-0. Quartey was 34-0-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On February 13, 1999 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC welterweight champion Oscar De La Hoya, from Los Angeles, California, defended his title against Ike Quartey, from Bukom, Ghana. Both fighters were undefeated coming in. De La Hoya was 29-0. Quartey was 34-0-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Oscar De La Hoya vs Ike Quartey (Full Fight)



Comments

  1. Bea 03:47am, 02/13/2015

    I watched this fight and still have it actually.  It was a hard fight!

Fighter's Info

  • Ike Quartey

  • Oscar De La Hoya

Real Name Isufu Quartey
Origin Bukom, Ghana
Date of Birth(Age) 1969.11.27 (48)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W37+L4+D1=42
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Trainer Daniel Odamtten

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2006.12.02 Ronald Wright 50-3-1 L(UD) 12/12
2006.08.05 Vernon Forrest 37-2-0 L(UD) 10/10
2005.12.03 Carlos Bojorquez 25-7-6 W(TKO) 10/10
2005.06.18 Verno Phillips 38-9-1 W(UD) 10/10
2005.01.14 Clint McNeil 15-7-0 W(TKO) 8/10
2000.04.15 Fernando Vargas 18-0-0 L(UD) 12/12

