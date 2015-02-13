On February 13, 1999 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC welterweight champion Oscar De La Hoya, from Los Angeles, California, defended his title against Ike Quartey, from Bukom, Ghana. Both fighters were undefeated coming in. De La Hoya was 29-0. Quartey was 34-0-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment