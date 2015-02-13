Oscar De La Hoya vs. Ike Quartey
By Boxing News on February 12, 2017
De La Hoya was 29-0. Quartey was 34-0-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On February 13, 1999 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC welterweight champion Oscar De La Hoya, from Los Angeles, California, defended his title against Ike Quartey, from Bukom, Ghana. Both fighters were undefeated coming in. De La Hoya was 29-0. Quartey was 34-0-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
Bea 03:47am, 02/13/2015
I watched this fight and still have it actually. It was a hard fight!