The World Series of Boxing (WSB) has played a role in transforming Olympic style boxing. The competition for 16 nations sees boxers box it out with a team becoming an overall champion at the end of the year. This will be the same competition but for professional boxers. Almost a year ago I did a version with current professionals. This time it would be about the all time greats. It will still feature national teams with a few boxers who are not already on teams available to be drafted. Teams will split into four groups and have five bouts on the nights. Weights will be either decided by a draw or if both teams have priority boxers at the same weight.

Argentina Condors (Carlos Monzon, Pascual Perez, Nicolino Locche, Sergio Martinez, Victor Galindez)

Bangkok Bruisers (Khaosai Galaxy, Pone Kingpetch, Veeraphol Sahaprom, Saman Sorjaturong, Chayaphon Moonsri)

British Lionhearts (Joe Calzaghe, Freddie Welsh, Bob Fitzsimmons, Ted Kid Lewis, Jimmy Wilde)

Caciques Venezuela (Antonio Esparragoza, Jorge Linares, Edwin Valero, Betulio Gonzalez, Carlos Hernandez)

Colombia Heroicos (Antonio Cervantes, Rodrigo Valdez, Miguel Bora, Beibis Mendoza, Fidel Bassa)

Domadores De Cuba (Kid Gavilán, Kid Chocolate, Jose Napoles, Sugar Ramos, Guilermo Rigondeaux)

France Fighting Roosters (Marcel Cerdan, Georges Carpentier, Ray Famechon, Jean Marc Mormeck, Fabrice Tiozzo)

Filipino Flashes (Pancho Villa, Flash Elorde, Manny Pacquaio, Donnie Nietes, Nonito Donaire)

Italian Thunder (Nino Benvenuti, Duilio Loi, Sandro Mazzinghi, Primo Carnera, Salvatore Burruni)

Mexico Guerreros (Julio Cesar Chavez, Ruben Olivares, Salvador Sanchez, Miguel Canto, Ricardo Lopez)

Panama Punchers (Roberto Duran, Ismael Laguna, Panama Al Brown, Eusebio Pedroza, Hilario Zapata)

Puerto Rico Hurricanes (Carlos Ortiz, Wilfred Benitez, Felix Trinidad, Wilfredo Gomez, Sixto Escobar)

Seoul Sluggers (Jung-Koo Chang, Ki-Soo Kim, Sung-Kill Moon, Yong-Kang Kim, In Chul Baek)

Tokyo Terrors (Fighting Harada, Katsunari Takayama, Jiro Watanabe, Masao Ohba, Toshiaki Nishioka)

Toronto Tornadoes (Sam Langford, Jimmy McLarnin, George Dixon, Tommy Burns, Tommy Ryan)

USA Knockouts (Willie Pep, Henry Armstrong, Sugar Ray Robinson, Ezzard Charles, Muhammad Ali)

The draft is introduced to help the weaker nations and has two rounds where any boxer who does not represent a country competing can be picked.

Round 1:

Colombia Heroicos pick Alexis Arguello

Seoul Sluggers pick Vitali Klitschko

Caciques Venezuela pick Mike McCallum

Tokyo Terrors pick Emile Griffith

Italia Thunder pick Rosendo Alvarez

Bangkok Bruisers pick Dick Tiger

France Fighting Roosters pick Roman Gonzalez

Argentina Condors pick Vasilly Jirov

Filipino Flashes pick Barbados Joe Walcott

Domadores De Cuba pick Eder Jofre

Panama Punchers pick Max Schmelling

Toronto Tornadoes pick Azumah Nelson

British Lionhearts pick Masamori Tokuyama

Puerto Rico Hurricanes pick Wladimir Klitschko

Mexico Guerreros pick Dariusz Michaelczewski

USA Knockouts pick Nkosinathi Joyi

Round 2:

Colombia Heroicos pick Ingemaar Johanssen

Seoul Sluggers pick Battling Nelson

Caciques Venezuela pick Steve Collins

Tokyo Terrors pick Nonpareil Jack Dempsey

Italia Thunder pick Hekkie Budler

Bangkok Bruisers pick Young Griffo

France Fighting Roosters pick Kostya Tsyzu

Argentina Condors pick Sven Ottke

Filipino Flashes pick Peter Jackson

Domadores De Cuba pick Zolani Petelo

Panama Punchers pick Julian Jackson

Toronto Tornadoes pick Jacob Matala

British Lionhearts pick Brian Mitchell

Puerto Rico Hurricanes pick Arthur Abraham

Mexico Guerreros pick Marco Huck

USA Knockouts pick Vic Darchiniyan

Group A:

Mexico Guerreros

Colombia Heroicos

Filipino Flashes

Panama Punchers

Group B:

Puerto Rico Hurricanes

Tokyo Terrors

Caciques Venezuela

Toronto Tornadoes

Group C:

USA Knockouts

France Fighting Roosters

Argentina Condors

Cuba De Domodores

Group D:

British Lionhearts

Seoul Sluggers

Bangkok Bruisers

Italia Thunder

Group A

Mexico Guerreros v Colombia Heroicos

Miguel Canto v Fidel Bassa

Ruben Olivares v Miguel Bora

Julio Cesar Chavez v Antonio Cervantes

Juan Manuel Marquez v Antonio Pitulua

Vincente Salvidar v Jose Cervantes

5-0

The matchups fall perfectly for the Mexicans. They are strong all over but their best chance here comes from Antonio Cervantes. Unfortunately, he is matched up against Julio Cesar Chavez, an all-time great who wears Cervantes down late on.

Filipino Flashes v Panama Punchers

Donnie Nietes v Hilario Zapata

Nonito Donaire v Panama Al Brown

Manny Pacquaio v Ismael Laguna

Morris East v Julian Jackson

Gerry Penalsoa v Ernesto Marcel

1-4

The three marquee bouts are superb watches. Zapata has the big edge over Nietes and gets Panama on the board. Panama Al Brown is absolute massive in comparison to Donaire and has a chin of steel which leads me to doubt Donaire being able to stop him. Pacquiao can get the win over Laguna with his overwhelming attack. Jackson does complete the win for Panama over an overmatched East. Marcel adds to the score with a win.

Mexico Guerreros v Filipino Flashes

Miguel Canto v Pancho Villa

Ruben Olivares v Nonito Donaire

Juan Manuel Marquez v Manny Pacquaio

Humberto Gonzalez v Donnie Nietes

Juan Francisco Estrada v Sonny Boy Jaro

3-2

Again the three big bouts are simply sensational. I think Villa may have a slight edge over Canto as he constantly comes forward throwing punches and gets the decision. Donaire v Olivares is an utter war but I think Olivares comes off slightly better. History says Pacquaio won 2-1-1 against Marquez so despite me thinking Marquez actually wins that matchup more often than not, I have to go to Pacquaio. The last two matchups see the two Mexicans in pretty one sided affairs to take the win from behind.

Colombia Heroicos v Panama Punchers

Beibis Mendoza v Hilario Zapata

Miguel Bora v Panama Al Brown

Dionisio Miranda v Victor Corboda

Joel Julio v Julian Jackson

Antonio Cervantes v Alfonso Fraser

1-4

It is a similar story for the Colombian team, they are just outclassed by a better team. Zapata and Al Brown get Panama off to the perfect start and the draw works quite favourably for them. The fifth and final bout sees one of the Colombian stars drawn to participate but frankly it is already too late.

Mexico Guerreros v Panama Punchers

Ruben Olivares v Panama Al Brown

Salvador Sanchez v Eusebio Pedroza

Efren Torres v Alfonso Lopez

Erik Morales v Ernesto Marcel

Juan Francisco Estrada v Luis Concepcion

4-1

Panama Al Brown would get his country off to a good start in an epic battle but Salvador Sanchez would stop Pedraza late to even the scores. Mexico would clinch the tie with three clear cut victories in the remaining contests.

Eusebio Pedroza gets injured and misses the rest of the tournament

Filipino Flashes v Colombia Heroicos

Donnie Nietes v Beibes Mendoza

Pancho Villa v Fidel Bassa

Nonito Donaire v Miguel Bora

Manny Pacquaio v Antonio Pitulua

Allan Alegria v Edison Miranda

4-1

Four Filipino superstars come out to fight and each one gets a convincing victory over their rivals. The Colombians are able to get a number on the board as Miranda stops Alegria.

Donnie Nietes gets injured and misses the rest of the tournament

Mexico Guerreros 12-3

Panama Punchers 9-6

Filipino Flashes 7-8

Colombia Heroicos 2-13

Group B

Puerto Rico Hurricanes v Tokyo Terrors

Sixto Escobar v Fighting Harada

Wilfredo Gomez v Toshiaki Nishioka

Arthur Abraham v Yuzo Kiyota

Hector Camacho v Tsuyoshi Hamada

Juan Laporte v Shozo Saijo

1-4

Harada is the more effective aggressive boxer and gets the win early. After that it is pretty much plain sailing for a strong Puerto Rican lineup.

Caciques Venezuela v Toronto Terrors

Antonio Esparragoza v George Dixon

Noel Arambulet v Joe Vollay

Edwin Valero v Arthur King

Gusmyr Pedroza v Sam Langford

Steve Collins v Eric Lucas

3-2

A back and forth contest sees Canada get the early advantage with Dixon winning a decision. Arambulet and Valero put Venezuela in the lead before Langford outclasses Pedroza. The draw goes the way of Venezuela as draft pick Steve Collins gets the stoppage victory for the tie.

Arthur King is injured and out for the tournament

Puerto Rico Hurricanes v Caciques Venezuela

Wilfredo Gomez v Alexander Munoz

Jose Ruiz v Jesus Rojas

Samuel Serrano v Jorge Linares

Eric Morel v Betulio Gonzalez

Arthur Abraham v Steve Collins

2-3

Gomez is levels above Munoz and gets the Hurricanes off to a good start. Rojas would equal it up with a decision victory over Ruiz. Serrano and Linares is an intriguing matchup but I think Linares has the winning edge. The talent of Gonzalez and his patience mean I believe he also gets the edge. I think the Collins - Abraham clash is very intriguing. Collins has the chin to take Abraham’s best punches but I do think it wears him down and he loses a split decision.

Tokyo Terrors v Toronto Terrors

Fighting Harada v Carl Tremaine

Yutaka Niida v Joe Vollay

George Chuvalo v Kyotaro Fujimoto

Nonpareii Jack Dempsey v Tommy Ryan

Yuzo Kiyota v Eric Lucas

3-2

Harada, Chuvalo and Niida get huge wins in a convincing fashion. Ryan beat Dempsey when the two clashed but Dempsey was past his best. I do think in his prime though, Ryan would probably just edge it but he has more trouble. His power edges him a decision. Lucas helps him make the score respectable with a good win over Kiyota

Eric Lucas is injured and out for the tournament

Puerto Rico Hurricanes v Toronto Tornadoes

Sixto Escobar v Carl Tremaine

Felix Trinidad v Jimmy McLarnin

Wladimir Klitschko v Tommy Burns

Hector Camacho v Arturo Gatti

Eric Morel v Frechny Belanger

4-1

The five Puerto Rican boxers here are all quality. Escobar gets the early victory. McLarnin has a superb chin and is of high class so I give him the edge here. The rest of the matchups are heavily in favour of the Puerto Rican’s.

Tokyo Terrors v Caciques Venezuela

Masao Obha v Betulio Gonzalez

Toshiaki Nishioka v Alexander Munoz

Fighting Harada v Bernard Pinango

Shozo Saijo v Antonio Esparragoza

Kyotaro Fujimoto v Jose Luis Garcia

3-2

Obha v Gonzalez is a superb fight that if you haven’t seen you should try to catch. Obha edges it by controversial decision which I agreed with but I wish a second happened. Nishioka and Harada get comfortable wins to seal the tie for Japan. Esparragoza gets one back and Garcia stops Fujimoto to get to second place in the group.

Tokyo Terrors 10-5

Caciques Venezuela 8-7

Puerto Rico Hurricanes 7-8

Toronto Tornadoes 5-10

Group C:

USA Knockouts v France Fighting Roosters

Willie Pep v Ray Famechon

Sugar Ray Robinson v Marcel Cerdan

Ezzard Charles v Fabrice Tiozzo

Muhammad Ali v Georges Carpenter

Johnny Tapia v Yoan Boyeaux

5-0

The American team is so ridiculously loaded. France get four of their five marquee boxers drawn into bouts and still none of them really get close to victory.

Argentina Condors v Cuba De Domodores

Sergio Martinez v Luis Manuel Rodrigues

Carlos Monzon v Jose Napoles

Marcos Maidana v Kid Gavilan

Juan Domingo Malvarez v Jose Legra

Raul Horacio Balbi v Joel Casamayor

2-3

Argentina gets the advantage early as its two superstars get good wins over strong opposition. Monzon is too strong for Napoles and Martinez edges Rodrigues. After that, the draw helped Cuba and they dominate to pull back the tie.

Marcos Maidana gets injured and misses the rest of the tournament

USA Knockouts v Argentina Condors

Sugar Ray Robinson v Carlos Monzon

Ezzard Charles v Victor Gallindez

Andre Ward v Sven Ottke

Vic Darchiniyan v Sergio Victor Palma

Thomas Hearns v Sergio Martinez

4-1

Arguably the toughest matchup that exists for Robinson, and I think Monzon edges a close decision. Charles and Ward get the USA back on track. Darchiniyan has the edge over Palma and the freakish power of Hearns stops Martinez.

Cuba De Domodores v France Fighting Roosters

Sugar Ramos v Ray Famechon

Jose Napoles v Marcel Cerdan

Yoandris Salinas v Thierry Jacob

Miguel Bora v Eder Jofre

Luis Monzote v Roman Gonzalez

2-3

Heavy handed Ramos gets a big stoppage win in the first bout. Napoles follows up with his speedy straight shots getting him a win over Cerdan. Jacob has a slightly better level of competition than Salinas which gives him the edge. The two French draft picks in Jofre and Gonzalez come through big for the win.

USA Knockouts v Cuba De Domodores

Willie Pep v Sugar Ramos

Sugar Ray Robinson v Jose Napoles

Fidel LaBarba v Black Bill

Michael Carbajal v Luis Monzote

George Foreman v Nino Valdez

5-0

Pep and Robinson get America the early advantage with tough decision victories. LaBarba gets a comfortable win before Carbajal is able to cruise to a win over Monzote. USA are able to rest their superstar heavyweights and still use a legend in Foreman.

Nino Valdez gets injured and misses the rest of the tournament.

France Fighting Roosters v Argentina Condors

Marcel Cerdan v Carlos Monzon

Fabrice Tiozzo v Victor Gallindez

Marcel Million v Carlos Mario Eluaiza

Christophe Tiozzo v Sven Ottke

Roman Gonzalez v Juan Domingo Corboda

1-4

Monzon gets the Argentinian team off to a strong start. Gallindez I give the sleep get edge to over Tiozzo. It’s a poor minimum weight contest but Eluaiza is the winner. In the final two bouts, draft picks do the business with Ottke and Gonzalez getting the wins.

USA Knockouts 14-1

Argentina Condors 7-8

Cuba De Domodores 5-10

France Fighting Roosters 4-11

Group D:

British Lionhearts v Seoul Sluggers

Jimmy Wilde v Yong Kang Kim

Bob Fitzsimmons v In Chul Baek

Prince Naseem Hamed v Young Kyun Park

Lennox Lewis v Vitali Klitschko

David Haye v Byung Yong Min

5-0

The draw breaks well for the British team. Wilde is too slick and gets the decision over Kim before Fitzsimmons follows with a win. Hamed gets a stoppage win before Lewis edges Klitschko once again. Haye puts the icing on the cake with a victory.

Bangkok Bruisers v Italia Thunder

Pone Kingpetch v Salvatore Burruni

Sirimongkhon Iamthaun v Sandro Mazzinghi

Plaisakada Boonmalert v Silvio Branco

Saensak Munagsurin v Duili Loi

Saman Sorjaturon v Hekkie Budler

2-3

Kingpetch gets the Thai team off to a brilliant start but a strong triumvirate of Branco, Loi and Mazzinghi gets them the win in the tie. The final bout is an intriguing one but I just favour Sorjaturon to get the edge over Budler.

British Lionhearts v Bangkok Bruisers

Jimmy Wilde v Pone Kingpetch

Brian Mitchell v Yodsana Sor Nanthachai

Amir Khan v Apidej Sithiran

David Haye v Suthat Kalalek

Ricky Hatton v Saensak Muangsurin

5-0

The explosive power of Wilde will be a bit too much for Kingpetch despite trailing on the cards. After that the British fighters are never really troubled.

Italia Thunder v Seoul Sluggers

Salvatore Burruni v Yong Kang Kim

Sandro Mazzanghi v Ki Soo Kim

Nino Benvenuti v In Chul Baek

Massimilliano Duran v Byung Yong Min

Rosendo Alvarez v Bong Jung Kim

5-0

Burruni got the early edge for the Italian side. Mazzinghi and Benevenuti are both superior to their opposition and I have to give them the edge. Duran gets a big stoppage win and Alvarez completes the whitewash.

British Lionhearts v Italia Thunder

Jimmy Wilde v Salvatore Burruni

Bob Fitzsimmons v Nino Benevenuti

David Haye v Massimiliano Duran

Ted Kid Lewis v Michele Piccirillo

Lennox Lewis v Primo Carnera

4-1

Five strong matchups. Wilde once again overpowers his opponent for a win but Benevenuti pulls one back. Haye stops Duran before Lewis confirms the win. L. Lewis puts the exclamation mark on the result, avoiding the big punches of Carnera.

Jimmy Wilde gets injured and will miss the rest of the tournament.

Bangkok Bruisers v Seoul Sluggers

Saman Sorjaturon v Jung Koo Chang

Pone Kingpetch v Yong-Kang Kim

Khaosai Galaxy v Sung Kil Moon

Isaraphap Sor Varunee v Vitali Klitschko

Kittipong Jaigrajang v Seung Hoon Lee

2-3

Chang gets the big win for the Sluggers to start the tie but Kingpetch brings it back to level. Moon once again puts the Sluggers in front. Draftee Klitschko gets the tie winning victory for Seoul before they lose the final bout.

Pone Kingpetch gets injured and will miss the rest of the tournament

British Lionhearts 14-1

Italia Thunder 9-6

Bangkok Bruisers 4-11

Seoul Sluggers 3-12

A three way tie for eighth position sees a box off occur between Filipino Flashes, Puerto Rico Hurricanes and Argentina Condors. All three teams will clash and the team with the most victories will qualify.

Box Off:

Filipino Flashes v Puerto Rico Hurricanes

Nonito Donaire v Sixto Escobar

Manny Pacquaio v Carlos Ortiz

Morris East v Wilfred Benitez

Luisito Espinosa v Juan Laporte

Marlon Alta v Carlos De Leon.

2-3

Two huge Punchers in the first bout. Escobar has the better chin but I feel Donaire can edge him with his speed. Ortiz though gets one back. Benitez dominates East to put the Puerto Rican’s back in the lead but Espinosa edges Laporte. De Leon stops Alta to get them the win.

Puerto Rico Hurricanes v Argentina Condors

Wilfred Benitez v Sergio Martinez

Felix Trinidad v Carlos Baldomir

Miguel Cotto v Carlos Monzon

Eric Morel v Pascual Perez

Carlos Ortiz v Raul Horacio Balbi

3-2

What a set of battles here. Benitez has just too much accuracy for Martinez to win rounds and gets the decision here. Trinidad will catch Baldomir too often on the way in and the referee will stop it with his face a bloody mess. Monzon dominates Cotto with a stoppage win. Perez also outclasses his opponent with Ortiz far too much for Balbi.

Argentina Condors v Filipino Flashes

Pascual Perez v Pancho Villa

Sergio Victor Palma v Gerry Penalosa

Ruben Condori v Nonito Donaire

Carlos Baldomir v Barbados Joe Walcott

Juan Domingo Corboda v Rodel Mayol

1-4

Both teams need to win this 5-0 to qualify. I think Perez has the slight edge here where he can use his incredible rolls and body attack to dominate the fight. Unfortunately for the Philippines this is the only fight where they cannot get the win but that is enough to get them knocked out.

Quarter Finals

USA Knockout 14-1 v Puerto Rico Hurricanes 7-8

Henry Armstrong v Felix Trinidad

Thomas Hearns v Wilfred Benitez

Archie Moore v Jose Torres

Fidel LaBarba v Eric Morel

Andre Ward v Arthur Abraham

5-0

It is a strong start for USA as Armstrong boxes clever to earn a decision win. Just as impressive is Hearns who trailing on the scorecard finds the big punch to stop Benitez. Moore seals the win by stopping Torres. LaBarba and Ward seal the whitewash.

Thomas Hearns is injured and misses the rest of the tournament

Tokyo Terrors 10-5 v Panama Punchers 9-6

Fighting Harada v Panama Al Brown

Kyotaro Fujimoto v Max Schmelling

Yoko Gushiken v Hilario Zapata

Guts Ishimatu v Ismael Laguna

Tsuyoshi Hamada v Alfonso Frazer

1-4

Al Brown gets a big win with his speed and length keeping Harada away. The other matchups are in the favour of Panama and they go 4-0 up before losing the final tie.

Max Schmelling is injured and misses the rest of the tournament

British Lionhearts 14-1 v Caciques Venezuela 8-7

Benny Lynch v Betulio Gonzalez

John Conteh v Gusmyr Pedroza

Naseem Hamed v Antonio Esparragoza

Ricky Hatton v Carlos Hernandez

Maurice Hope v Mike McCallum

3-2

Similar story in this tie as Britain build up the early lead before Venezuela come back but it is too late. Lynch replaces Wilde effectively and gets a win before both Conteh and Hamed stop their opponents. Hernandez edges Hatton and McCallum stops Hope.

Mexico Guerreros 12-3 v Italia Thunder 9-6

Salvatore Burruni v Miguel Canto

Duili Loi v Julio Cesar Chavez

Pierre Rollo v Ruben Olivares

Sergio Caprari v Salvador Sanchez

Hekkie Budler v Humberto Gonzalez

5-0

Italy need the draw to work out perfectly if they are to have a hope and it doesn’t. Canto and Chavez are matched up in the marquee bouts and then three strong Mexicans get drawn.

Semi Finals

USA Knockouts v Panama Punchers

Henry Armstrong v Roberto Duran

Roy Jones Jr v Syd Brown

Fidel LaBarba v Alfonso Lopez

Joe Gans v Ismael Laguna

Willie Pep v Ernesto Marcel

Bernard Hopkins v Tito Mendoza

Sugar Ray Leonard v Julian Jackson

6-1

Just look at that American team. Duran mauls his way to a victory over Henry Armstrong but after that it is pretty much one way traffic.

Fidel La Barba is injured and misses the final

Mexico Guerreros v British Lionhearts

Jose Luis Castillo v Freddie Welsh

Saul Alvarez v Bob Fitzsimmons

Humberto Gonzalez v Paul Wear

Juan Francisco Estrada v Masanori Tokoyuma

Miguel Canto v Benny Lynch

Salvador Sanchez v Naseem Hamed

Oscar De La Hoya v Ted Kid Lewis

4-3

Welsh and Fitzsimmons pull the Lionhearts into an early lead. However Gonzalez destroys Wear to take it back to 2-1. Draft pick Tokoyuma gets a win to take Britain to the edge of success but Canto and Sanchez manage to tie it up. Kid Lewis edges De La Hoya, giving Britain the victory.

Naseem Hamed is injured and misses the final

Final

USA Knockouts v British Lionhearts

Henry Armstrong v Ted Kid Lewis

Sugar Ray Robinson v Bob Fitzsimmons

Vic Darchiniyan v Duke McKenzie

Michael Carbajal v Paul Wear

Johnny Tapia v Masamori Tokuyama

Aaron Pryor v Ricky Hatton

Joe Gans v Freddie Welsh

6-1

Once again the Americans dominate here. The marquee matchups are in favour of the American teams and the draw does not really place them in any danger.