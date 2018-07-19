In Defense of Lucas Matthysse
Losing to Pacquiao is no crime, as 59 of his victims can attest. The crime is the contempt some have for yesterday’s heroes…
“If there’s a good loser in boxing, I’d love to fight him every week.”—Gene Fullmer
In his first defense of the WBA “regular” welterweight title last week, Lucas Matthysse (39-5, 36 KOs), the heavy-handed battler from Trelew, Chubut, Argentina, was stopped by a resurgent Manny Pacquiao in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Praise for Pacquiao has been vociferous and deservedly so. By contrast Matthysse, who was tailor-made for the Pac Man, was dragged over the coals, not just for his limitations as a fighter, not just because he lost a big fight to a world-class fighter, but because, according to some, he quit in the midst of a vicious beating.
The fight was over long before he declined to climb off the canvas a third time. But he was a beaten man by the time the seventh round rolled around and everyone knew it at the time. But a quitter is a quitter and the cult of masculinity disavows quitters, even though those giving him the hardest time have never climbed through the ropes nor considered questioning the counterfactual narratives ballooning in their skulls.
Matthysse returned to Argentina bruised and battered but with his pride intact, which made the criticism he received, even from some of his countrymen, all the more disturbing.
“They say I [quit] and a lot of bullshit, nonsense,” said Matthysse according to BoxingScene. “I know everything I did, and I know what kind of effort I made. But things did not work out.”
Matthysse hopes to be understood, but if he wants compassion he needs to find another sport.
“[The critics] are going to kill me,” he said. “That’s how we Argentines are. You have to put up with everything people say, but I’m very proud of where I came from and I got the most out of what an Argentine boxer can aspire to achieve.”
Matthysse has had a great career. He’s been fighting pro for 14 years and came into the Pacquiao fight with only four losses, two of which were by split decision, and only one which came by knockout. Losing to Pacquiao is no crime, as 59 of his victims can attest. The crime is the contempt some have for yesterday’s heroes.
“You win some and you lose some,” Matthysse added. “They give you criticism, but we Argentines are like that, what are you going to do? Right now I have to rest. I was away from home for a long time. I want to be with my daughter and my family, who are the ones who always welcome me with a hug.”
chris 04:02pm, 07/19/2018
I wish to know if Lucas is in good condition for the fight. Is Manny really that good or is there something bothering Lucas?
Chico Salmon 07:34am, 07/19/2018
MOST people are fickle and a good many haters out there love to see people fail. Of course those same people usually aren’t ever willing to put themselves out there or take a stand for anything. One only has to think at how the Panamanian people turned on Roberto Duran after Duran quit in New Orleans in the rematch with Leonard. Unlike Matthysse, Duran did quit, but still the legendary fighter had given Panamanians many thrills and something to be proud of over the years. One slip, one speck of human frailty and all that was forgotten and they turned on Duran like a pack of half starved wolves. But then those same people were first in line to embrace Duran after his title win against Davey Moore.
Kid Blast 07:02am, 07/19/2018
Welcome
Robert Ecksel 06:48am, 07/19/2018
Thanks, Kid. I appreciate that.
Kid Blast 06:42am, 07/19/2018
Very good article