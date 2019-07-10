“Coming back from his little layoff, he came back in with two low guys up in England.”

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and his nemesis, former unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury have agreed to a possible February 2020 date to fight their rematch.

Wilder doesn’t need Fury. But he wants Fury, now more than ever.

“I watched it (the Tom Schwarz fight) and Fury did what he was supposed to do,” Wilder told World Boxing News. “He had a punching bag in there with him.”

True that. It was a showcase conceived to make Fury look good. Nothing was left to chance, least of all the opponent.

“If you look at Fury’s résumé and the things he’s done,” Wilder said, “he hasn’t really fought anybody of excitement besides Klitschko or me. Everybody else has been lower opposition.”

The upper echelon consists of a few fighters. The pressures are enormous, and Wilder knows it as well as anyone.

“Coming back from his little layoff, another guy getting popped for drugs, he came back in with two low guys up in England. He then finally caved in and fought me.

“But then he comes back again with the same routine against another low guy but he wants to claim he’s the best. It’s crazy how he fights lower opposition guys and nobody is really talking about it.

“If I would have fought a Tom Schwarz, then you wouldn’t have heard the last of it—that’s just facts. Guys like that you’re supposed to knock out silly.”

Fury, to his credit, did knock Schwarz silly. He just didn’t murder the guy.

“Everybody has got their own plan in their career and what they’re trying to do with it. Everybody is trying to make it to the top and to stay there as long as they can until it’s time to retire. I guess he’s just doing his part.”