Floyd Patterson vs. Ingemar Johansson II

By Boxing News on June 19, 2017
Floyd Patterson vs. Ingemar Johansson II
On June 20, 1960 at New York's Polo Grounds, Floyd and Johansson fought a second time.

Floyd Patterson fought a memorable trilogy with Ingemar Johansson. Their first fight was on June 29, 1959, and Patterson lost the heavyweight title after being knocked down seven times in round three. It was a devastating loss. On June 20, 1960, at the Polo Grounds in New York City, Patterson and Johansson fought a second time with a somewhat different result. Patterson, originally from Waco, North carolina, was 35-2 coming in. Johansson, rom Gothenburg, Sweden, was undefeated at 22-0. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

1960-06-20 Ingemar Johansson vs Floyd Patterson II (FOTY)



Tags: Ingemar Johansson Floyd Patterson June 20th 1960 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. john t. coiley 04:18am, 06/20/2016

    that Floyd lost the first time was a fluke of nature…

  2. Michael Hegan 03:07pm, 06/20/2013

    Ingo drank long and deep from the cup of life.  When he found himself HW Champion of the World…...Ingo didn’t spend a lot of time going to church…...know what i Mean…..

    When he faced Patterson again..for the second time….Ingo thought he had it in the bag….and ...for the record….Ingo didn’t train too hard and long for the third one either.

    I loved Ingo…..not so much as a HOF Fighter…but as a guy who did well with what cards came off the top of the deck for him

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Floyd Patterson

  • Ingemar Johansson

Origin Waco North Carolina USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1935.01.04 (82)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W55+L8+D1=64
Height 6 feet
Reach 71 inches
Trainer Dan Florial

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1972.09.20 Muhammad Ali 38-1-0 L(RTD) 7/15
1972.07.14 Pedro Agosto 21-3-0 W(TKO) 6/10
1972.02.11 Oscar Bonavena 47-7-1 W(UD) 10/10
1971.11.23 Charlie Harris 8-13-1 W(KO) 6/10
1971.08.21 Vic Brown 22-17-0 W(UD) 10/10
1971.07.17 Charley Polite 14-18-3 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record