Floyd Patterson fought a memorable trilogy with Ingemar Johansson. Their first fight was on June 29, 1959, and Patterson lost the heavyweight title after being knocked down seven times in round three. It was a devastating loss. On June 20, 1960, at the Polo Grounds in New York City, Patterson and Johansson fought a second time with a somewhat different result. Patterson, originally from Waco, North carolina, was 35-2 coming in. Johansson, rom Gothenburg, Sweden, was undefeated at 22-0. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

