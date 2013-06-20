Floyd Patterson vs. Ingemar Johansson II
By Boxing News on June 19, 2017
On June 20, 1960 at New York's Polo Grounds, Floyd and Johansson fought a second time.
Floyd Patterson fought a memorable trilogy with Ingemar Johansson. Their first fight was on June 29, 1959, and Patterson lost the heavyweight title after being knocked down seven times in round three. It was a devastating loss. On June 20, 1960, at the Polo Grounds in New York City, Patterson and Johansson fought a second time with a somewhat different result. Patterson, originally from Waco, North carolina, was 35-2 coming in. Johansson, rom Gothenburg, Sweden, was undefeated at 22-0. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
john t. coiley 04:18am, 06/20/2016
that Floyd lost the first time was a fluke of nature…
Michael Hegan 03:07pm, 06/20/2013
Ingo drank long and deep from the cup of life. When he found himself HW Champion of the World…...Ingo didn’t spend a lot of time going to church…...know what i Mean…..
When he faced Patterson again..for the second time….Ingo thought he had it in the bag….and ...for the record….Ingo didn’t train too hard and long for the third one either.
I loved Ingo…..not so much as a HOF Fighter…but as a guy who did well with what cards came off the top of the deck for him