Inoue Destroys McConnell

By Robert Ecksel on May 25, 2018
“The champion came all the way to Japan for this fight and I'm grateful to him.” (Getty)

Naoya Inoue stopped reigning and defending WBA bantamweight champion Jamie McDonnell at 1:52 of round one…

Earlier today at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Ōta, Tokyo, Japan, Naoya Inoue (16-0, 14 KOs), the unbeaten “Monster” from Yokohama, stopped reigning and defending WBA bantamweight champion Jamie McDonnell (29-3-1-1ND, 13 KOs), from Doncaster, Yorkshire, United Kingdom, at 1:52 of round one.

It was McDonnell’s first loss in over a decade.

No sooner had the opening bell sounded than Naoya dropped McConnell with a left hook to the body. The champ beat the count, only to be met with a flurry of punches, followed by a combination that staggered and decked him a second time.

McDonnell’s corner had seen enough and threw in the towel.

“Everybody! This is boxing!” said Inoue after the ref waved it off. “For those who think it ended too quickly, I’m sorry. I’m surprised myself with this result. I’d trained extremely hard for this and I’m satisfied right now.

“The champion came all the way to Japan for this fight and I’m grateful to him.”

Comments

  1. Koolz 04:58pm, 05/25/2018

    Koolz 04:57am, 05/25/2018

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8sgxj7uYco

    Shiro vs Lopez 2
    Koolz 04:52am, 05/25/2018

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JamI8AtD6Ag

    They call him The Monster!
    Koolz 03:02pm, 05/24/2018

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Naoya Inoue

  • Jamie McDonnell

Origin Zama Kanagawa Japan
Date of Birth(Age) 1993.04.10 (25)
Rated at Super Flyweight
W-L-D W8+L0+D0=8
Height 5 feet 4 inches
Reach 67 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.12.30 Omar Andres Narvaez 43-1-2 W(KO) 2/12
2014.09.05 Samartlek Kokietgym 17-4-0 W(TKO) 11/12
2014.04.06 Adrian Hernandez 29-2-1 W(TKO) 6/12
2013.12.06 Jerson Mancio 19-3-3 W(TKO) 5/12
2013.08.25 Ryoichi Taguchi 18-1-1 W(UD) 10/10
2013.04.16 Yuki Sano 17-2-4 W(TKO) 10/10

