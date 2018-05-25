“The champion came all the way to Japan for this fight and I'm grateful to him.” (Getty)

Earlier today at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Ōta, Tokyo, Japan, Naoya Inoue (16-0, 14 KOs), the unbeaten “Monster” from Yokohama, stopped reigning and defending WBA bantamweight champion Jamie McDonnell (29-3-1-1ND, 13 KOs), from Doncaster, Yorkshire, United Kingdom, at 1:52 of round one.

It was McDonnell’s first loss in over a decade.

No sooner had the opening bell sounded than Naoya dropped McConnell with a left hook to the body. The champ beat the count, only to be met with a flurry of punches, followed by a combination that staggered and decked him a second time.

McDonnell’s corner had seen enough and threw in the towel.

“Everybody! This is boxing!” said Inoue after the ref waved it off. “For those who think it ended too quickly, I’m sorry. I’m surprised myself with this result. I’d trained extremely hard for this and I’m satisfied right now.

“The champion came all the way to Japan for this fight and I’m grateful to him.”