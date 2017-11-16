Naoya Inoue was last seen stopping Antonio Nieves in six rounds on September 9. (AP)

Naoya “Monster” Inoue will defend his WBO title on Saturday, December 30, against Yoan Boyeaux in Yokohama, Japan…

The WBO super flyweight world champion, Naoya “Monster” Inoue (14-0, 12 KOs) will defend his title for the seventh time on Saturday, December 30, versus Yoan Boyeaux (41-4, 26 KOs) in Yokohama, Japan.

Inoue, the 24-year-old Japanese phenom, was last seen stopping Antonio Nieves in six rounds on September 9 on the “Super Fly” card from StubHub Center in Carson, California. The bout was broadcast on HBO and was Inoue’s first time competing in the United States as a professional.

Boyeaux last fought in April, when he knocked out Mishiko Shubitidze in two rounds. In January 2013, Boyeaux’s decision win versus Karim Guerfi for the French bantamweight title was overturned to a no-decision when he tested positive for steroids.