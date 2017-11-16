Inoue Fights December 30

By Caryn A. Tate on November 16, 2017
Inoue Fights December 30
Naoya Inoue was last seen stopping Antonio Nieves in six rounds on September 9. (AP)

Naoya “Monster” Inoue will defend his WBO title on Saturday, December 30, against Yoan Boyeaux in Yokohama, Japan…

The WBO super flyweight world champion, Naoya “Monster” Inoue (14-0, 12 KOs) will defend his title for the seventh time on Saturday, December 30, versus Yoan Boyeaux (41-4, 26 KOs) in Yokohama, Japan.

Inoue, the 24-year-old Japanese phenom, was last seen stopping Antonio Nieves in six rounds on September 9 on the “Super Fly” card from StubHub Center in Carson, California. The bout was broadcast on HBO and was Inoue’s first time competing in the United States as a professional.

Boyeaux last fought in April, when he knocked out Mishiko Shubitidze in two rounds. In January 2013, Boyeaux’s decision win versus Karim Guerfi for the French bantamweight title was overturned to a no-decision when he tested positive for steroids.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: naoya inoue yoan boyeaux antonio nieves mishiko shubitidze karim guerfi caryn a. tate

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Naoya Inoue

  • Yoan Boyeaux

Origin Zama Kanagawa Japan
Date of Birth(Age) 1993.04.10 (24)
Rated at Super Flyweight
W-L-D W8+L0+D0=8
Height 5 feet 4 inches
Reach 67 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.12.30 Omar Andres Narvaez 43-1-2 W(KO) 2/12
2014.09.05 Samartlek Kokietgym 17-4-0 W(TKO) 11/12
2014.04.06 Adrian Hernandez 29-2-1 W(TKO) 6/12
2013.12.06 Jerson Mancio 19-3-3 W(TKO) 5/12
2013.08.25 Ryoichi Taguchi 18-1-1 W(UD) 10/10
2013.04.16 Yuki Sano 17-2-4 W(TKO) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record