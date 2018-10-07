Inoue KOs Payano
By Robert Ecksel on October 7, 2018
Payano had a single blemish on his record, but Inoue was not impressed. (Sky Sports)
Saturday night at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, WBA bantamweight champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue (17-0, 15 KOs), from Tokyo, Japan, successfully defended his title by stopping former titleholder Juan Carlos Payano (20-2, 9 KOs), the southpaw from La Vega, Dominican Republic, at 1:10 of the opening round.
Except for a razor-thin majority decision loss to Rau’shee Warren in 2016, Payano’s record was unblemished. But Inoue was not impressed. He only needed 70 seconds to destroy Payano and reaffirm that his nom de guerre says it all.
