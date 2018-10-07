Payano had a single blemish on his record, but Inoue was not impressed. (Sky Sports)

Saturday night at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, WBA bantamweight champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue (17-0, 15 KOs), from Tokyo, Japan, successfully defended his title by stopping former titleholder Juan Carlos Payano (20-2, 9 KOs), the southpaw from La Vega, Dominican Republic, at 1:10 of the opening round.

