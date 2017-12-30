Inoue squared off against Yoan Boyeaux at the Bunka Gym in Yokohama. (Fuji Boxing/TV)

Why do potato chips taste so good? Why is there such effective advertising to make us want to keep reaching back into the bag for chip after delicious chip? In short, nutritional information means next to nothing to most of us because we’re all too happy to fall into the chasm of caring little about the recommended serving size and just tackling the entire bag. Once you’ve sampled it, it’s hard to go without it. In some ways, boxing can be the same way.

By the time American audiences really got to see a phenomenal fighter from Nicaragua known as “Chocolatito” on an actual telecast as opposed to a grainy internet stream, he was already on many ‘pound for pound’ lists as dictated to us by the Swiss Guard of boxing known as Ring Magazine. To be fair, Roman Gonzalez had fought in the United States a handful of times prior to May of 2015, yet the majority of his contests were either in his native homeland or in the Far East, namely Japan.

We gladly slid our posteriors closer to the TV screen whenever Gonzalez (46-2, 38 KO’s) was part of an HBO telecast, be it a standard one or pay-per-view. The last six of his contests have been on American shores and of course, he was beaten twice this year by Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and we’ll have to wait and see when and if he chooses to return. Interestingly enough, many of us were introduced to a budding talent from Yokohama, Japan last September as part of the undercard of Gonzalez’s rematch with Sor Rungvisai. Naoya Inoue is known as “Monster” and is the current holder of the WBO world super flyweight championship. He made his American debut against Antonio Nieves that night and we didn’t need the HBO crew’s incessant chatter and bombastic praise for Inoue. It simply wasn’t necessary.

By the time this article is read, chances are that Inoue (14-0, 12 KO’s) will have already squared off against Frenchman Yoan “Yo Boy” Boyeaux (41-4, 26 KO’s) at the Bunka Gym in Yokohama. It may be possible to catch a stream of sorts of the contest in the late morning or early afternoon on American shores and hopefully, “Monster” seals the deal in convincing fashion. Why? Because on February 24 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, the aforementioned Sor Rungvisai (44-4-1, 40 KO’s) will defend his WBC world super flyweight title against Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada (36-2, 25 KO’s).

Wouldn’t a showdown between that particular bout’s winner and Naoya Inoue (provided he gets past Boyeaux) be simply delectable? Barring any injuries or setbacks, wouldn’t such a contest fit nicely as perhaps the co-main event on May 5th when Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez renew their rivalry in an eagerly awaited rematch?

Such a matchup might actually urge fight fans in attendance to party inside the arena instead of outside of it, as was the case last September in Las Vegas. The noise was louder on the outside of T-Mobile Arena than it was on the inside for the entirety of the undercard. Matters changed, of course once the countdown for the middleweight championship began.

So, let’s be sure to check the updates on the second-to-last day of 2017. A second helping of Golovkin and Canelo deserves a better undercard than the first. While we’re on the topic of a rematch, let’s remember why one is needed. Was the bout indeed a draw? Officially, yes but not in the eyes of everyone. It’s a fair debate, to be sure, but what was the worst part of the night? A 118-110 scorecard submitted by Adelaide Byrd. Guess who’s one of the ringside judges in Japan on Saturday night? No hints and no second guesses. Let’s hope “Monster” stays true to his name.

