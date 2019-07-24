The RBF will investigate if anyone was at fault in his death. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

“We will carry out an investigation to find out why this happened. I believe that some human factors intervened…”

No matter how heartfelt the thoughts and prayers extended to Maxim Dadashev and his family following his death from the beating he endured Friday night, the Russian Boxing Federation, unwilling to give those members of the “boxing family” whose job is to protect the fighters, from other fighters as well as themselves, a pass, is actually looking to do something about it.

Umar Kremlev, the organization’s General Secretary, said the federation would investigate whether anyone was negligent in Dadashev’s death. That presumably means Dadashev’s trainer, the ringside physicians, the promoter and sanctioning body, no less than the network that broadcast the fight and has since removed it from its streaming platform, are all fair game, which is as it should be.

“The Russian Boxing Federation is investigating the circumstances of Dadashev’s death,” said Kremlev according to TASS. “We will carry out an investigation to find out why this happened. I believe that some human factors intervened,” or failed to intervene in a timely fashion, “that there was some kind of violation. We need to see this matter through.”

Maybe a similar investigation in this part of the world is also in order, assuming fear of what might come to light doesn’t inhibit any real action.