Saturday night at The Forum in Inglewood, California, in a fight televised live on HBO After Dark, three-time world champion Kazuto Ioka (22-1, 13 KOs), from Tokyo, Japan, returned to the ring after a 17-month layoff to win a unanimous decision over WBC Silver super flyweight champion McWilliams Arroyo (17-4, 14 KOs), the WBC #3 ranked challenger from Fajardo, Puerto Rico.

The final scores after 10 rounds of action were 99-90 and 98-92 twice.

In his first fight in the U.S. and his first fight outside his native Japan, Ioka was nothing less than brilliant as he outworked, outthought and outfought his tough, experienced opponent. Any concerns about ring rust hampering his performance were dispelled when the bell sounded to commence hostilities. He dropped Arroyo in round three with a counter right hand and had his way with an excellent fighter just a tad less excellent than himself.

With a high ring IQ and battle-tested ring generalship, Ioka earned himself a shot at WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Rungvisai, the Thai wonder who catapulted from out of nowhere to defeat then-number one ranked Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez to win the title in 2016.

“I’m very happy with my performance and happy to have fought in America,” said Ioka after the fight. “The atmosphere was fantastic. I can’t wait to come back and fight on the next Superfly card and against the best in the division.”