By Boxing News on March 19, 2018
Going into the rematch, Iran "The Blade" Barkley was 28-7. Thomas Hearns was 50-3-1.

On March 20, 1992 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, former middleweight and super middleweight champion Iran “The Blade” Barkley, from Bronx, New York, fought ATG Thomas “Hitman” Hearns, from Detroit by way of Memphis, Tennessee, for the second time. Their first fight, in 1988, end with a shocking victory for The Blade. Going into the rematch, Barkley was 28-7. Hearns was 50-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds and was for the WBA light heavyweight title…

Thomas Hearns vs Iran Barkley 2



Comments

  1. Piety 04:54am, 03/31/2016

    How that was a split decision, ill never know, I no things can look different live, but fuck me that wasca clear decision for iran, clear.

  2. Lindy Lindell 08:16am, 03/22/2015

    When Emanuel Steward died 2 1/2 years ago, it was Iran Barkley who did the most boo-hooing at the mike;  in its way, this reiterates what CharlesN says:  Barkley is a likable fellow about whom one needn’t feel sorry for for his destitution.  The man made millions and threw it all away on partying.  If anyone reading this knows the whereabouts of his manager, John Reitz (not positive about the spelling), please have him contact me at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  3. SgtGary 09:40pm, 03/28/2014

    IRAN BARKLEY SHOULD BE IN THE IBHOF IMMEDIATELY.

  4. bikermike 03:42am, 03/25/2014

    Iran Barkley may be best remembered for his two victories over Tommy Hearns.
    Amazing effort….did it not once…but twice !!
    Most folks don’t know that Barkley was almost completely blind when he did it.

  5. CharlesN 07:36pm, 03/23/2013

    Barkley, great puncher who doesn’t get the acclaim he should. Regular attendee of NYC Ring 8 meetings and will be inducted into the New York State Boxing HOF on April 28, 2013 in Queens, NY. Pleasant guy to talk to and has great sense of humor too.

Fighter's Info

  • Iran Barkley

  • Thomas Hearns

Origin United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1960.05.06 (58)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W43+L19+D1=63
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 74 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1999.07.31 Keith McKnight 36-2-0 L(TKO) 6/10
1999.06.29 Trevor Berbick 47-10-1 L(UD) 8/8
1999.04.19 Tony Halme 8-3-0 L(SD) 12/12
1999.03.19 Thomas Williams 22-6-0 L(TKO) 4/
1999.01.27 Joey Guy 22-1-0 L(PTS) 10/10
1998.11.06 Tue Bjorn Thomsen 7-0-0 L(UD) 6/6

