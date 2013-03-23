On March 20, 1992 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, former middleweight and super middleweight champion Iran “The Blade” Barkley, from Bronx, New York, fought ATG Thomas “Hitman” Hearns, from Detroit by way of Memphis, Tennessee, for the second time. Their first fight, in 1988, end with a shocking victory for The Blade. Going into the rematch, Barkley was 28-7. Hearns was 50-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds and was for the WBA light heavyweight title…

