Iran Diaz has the biggest fight of his life coming up on October 6th. The Mexican is challenging the best super flyweight in the world, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, for his WBC 115lbs belt at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

To prepare for this daunting challenge he has enlisted the help of two famous Mexican fighters. Four-division world champion Juan Manuel Marquez will be part of the team helping Diaz prepare for this career defining bout and he will be joined by Juan Francisco Estrada.

Estrada is the former WBO flyweight champion and a man who knows Srisaket better than most. The Sonora native challenged the Thai for his WBC strap earlier this year in California and lost by split decision, with one of the judges scoring it dead even.

Diaz has never fought outside of Mexico before. His trainer Ernesto Salgado acknowledged that beating Srisaket in Bangkok will be a huge ask for the 28-year-old.

“Like what I said before, we will need all the help that we can get to win in Bangkok this coming October. We are happy that Juan Francisco Estrada reached out to us and spared a little of his time to work with Iran. He has given us some tips on how he thinks Sor Rungvisai competes, moves and strategizes inside the ring. It’s a big help. Sharing his insights on the Thai champion worked out in our favor.”

The title fight headlines ONE: ‘Kingdom of Heroes’ which will also feature some of Thailand’s top mixed martial arts (MMA) and Muay Thai fighters. This bout represents the first foray into boxing for a promotion that holds regular fight cards in cities all across Asia.

Srisaket (46-4-1) lives and trains in nearby Nonthaburi and will have the home crowd firmly behind him at the 11,000 capacity venue. For Diaz (14-2-3) this will be the first time fighting outside of Mexico and the first time challenging for a world title but he does hold wins over Luis Concepcion and Hernan Marquez.