“He wasn’t a true champion. He was exposed.” (Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images)

No need to regurgitate the shock that reverberated around the boxing world and the sports universe at large, regarding former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s disastrous debut in the United States. His encounter with Andy Ruiz, the first heavyweight champion of the world of Mexican descent, will no doubt go down in the annals of history as one of boxing’s biggest upsets. However, for the armchair quarterbacks it must be made clear, this was always a dangerous fight for Anthony Joshua and I suspect if a rematch takes place against Andy Ruiz, he will likely lose again.

Naturally, social media was set ablaze with the expected memes and soundbites that would follow such an event. However, nestled in between the barbs and commentary was also the “I told you so” rhetoric. Critics and haters never feel more justified as to when the subject of their ire stumbles. Anthony Joshua’s thrashing at the hands of Andy Ruiz opened the floodgates. “He wasn’t a true champion,” declared nemesis and WBC Heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder in a tweet. “He was exposed…” was a frequent statement by many. “Andy Ruiz is HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD. Cancel your gym membership. You don’t need it,” tweeted Gary Parrish of CBS.

Such musings suggest that Joshua was a fraud or hype job, who’d been protected by his handlers and that Ruiz was some kind of Rocky story. The suggestions are ridiculously disrespectful caricatures of both fighters. Andy Ruiz is no Rocky story. He’s far from the long shot, mediocre fighter plucked from obscurity for a moment on the biggest stage of his career. Maybe, talking heads might have bothered to notice his level of comfort throughout the course of the promotion to the opening bell of such a momentous event. It’s what experts, who were busying themselves about his waistline, should have expected from a fighter whose last fight was barely over a month and a half ago. There’s also the matter of his record, an “excellent one” as the famed Michael Buffer announced throughout the promotion and in his introduction of Ruiz. His only loss came against Joseph Parker in a razor thin split decision. Andy Ruiz has displayed sound fundamentals his entire career, as he began boxing at six years old, which means, he’s a far more seasoned practitioner of the sport than the likes of Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder. Until Saturday, Ruiz had never been on the canvas. For those who paid any attention, which were not many at all, including myself, Andy Ruiz was a tremendous risk for Anthony Joshua.

However, at this point we should come to expect nothing less from Anthony Joshua. His level of opposition has consistently been far more impressive than that of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, especially when we consider the fact that he’s had nearly half the professional experience as both, thus, the notion that he’s been “protected” or ducking anyone is patently absurd. Anthony Joshua was not “exposed.” Like any fighter that has ever been he has his blind spots. Twenty-two fighters before Andy Ruiz tried and failed. Styles make fights. Ruiz appeared to have Joshua’s number from the opening bell and save for the knockdown in round three, Joshua simply had no answers. This doesn’t diminish Anthony Joshua one bit. No more than Shane Mosley’s losses to the late Vernon Forrest or Vernon Forrest’s losses to Ricardo Mayorga. Boxing is littered with great fighters who were humbled, by a supposedly lesser fighter, who in reality is merely lesser known, yet, at least against them, just as formidable. “There never was a horse that couldn’t be rode or a man that couldn’t be throwed,” said Will James.

Therefore, it is premature for anyone to write Anthony Joshua off because of one bad night or a style that is bad for him. We all would do well to remember Julian “J-Rock” Williams’ plea to the boxing industry, following his upset versus Jarrett Hurd, to stop dismissing fighters after a loss. Anthony Joshua will return and can still be a major force in the heavyweight division. As he reminded viewers and attendees during his post-fight interview on Saturday at Madison Square Garden “I’m a fighter at heart, boxer by occupation.”