Is Anthony Joshua Finished?
His encounter with Andy Ruiz will no doubt go down in the annals of history as one of boxing’s biggest upsets…
No need to regurgitate the shock that reverberated around the boxing world and the sports universe at large, regarding former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s disastrous debut in the United States. His encounter with Andy Ruiz, the first heavyweight champion of the world of Mexican descent, will no doubt go down in the annals of history as one of boxing’s biggest upsets. However, for the armchair quarterbacks it must be made clear, this was always a dangerous fight for Anthony Joshua and I suspect if a rematch takes place against Andy Ruiz, he will likely lose again.
Naturally, social media was set ablaze with the expected memes and soundbites that would follow such an event. However, nestled in between the barbs and commentary was also the “I told you so” rhetoric. Critics and haters never feel more justified as to when the subject of their ire stumbles. Anthony Joshua’s thrashing at the hands of Andy Ruiz opened the floodgates. “He wasn’t a true champion,” declared nemesis and WBC Heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder in a tweet. “He was exposed…” was a frequent statement by many. “Andy Ruiz is HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD. Cancel your gym membership. You don’t need it,” tweeted Gary Parrish of CBS.
Such musings suggest that Joshua was a fraud or hype job, who’d been protected by his handlers and that Ruiz was some kind of Rocky story. The suggestions are ridiculously disrespectful caricatures of both fighters. Andy Ruiz is no Rocky story. He’s far from the long shot, mediocre fighter plucked from obscurity for a moment on the biggest stage of his career. Maybe, talking heads might have bothered to notice his level of comfort throughout the course of the promotion to the opening bell of such a momentous event. It’s what experts, who were busying themselves about his waistline, should have expected from a fighter whose last fight was barely over a month and a half ago. There’s also the matter of his record, an “excellent one” as the famed Michael Buffer announced throughout the promotion and in his introduction of Ruiz. His only loss came against Joseph Parker in a razor thin split decision. Andy Ruiz has displayed sound fundamentals his entire career, as he began boxing at six years old, which means, he’s a far more seasoned practitioner of the sport than the likes of Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder. Until Saturday, Ruiz had never been on the canvas. For those who paid any attention, which were not many at all, including myself, Andy Ruiz was a tremendous risk for Anthony Joshua.
However, at this point we should come to expect nothing less from Anthony Joshua. His level of opposition has consistently been far more impressive than that of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, especially when we consider the fact that he’s had nearly half the professional experience as both, thus, the notion that he’s been “protected” or ducking anyone is patently absurd. Anthony Joshua was not “exposed.” Like any fighter that has ever been he has his blind spots. Twenty-two fighters before Andy Ruiz tried and failed. Styles make fights. Ruiz appeared to have Joshua’s number from the opening bell and save for the knockdown in round three, Joshua simply had no answers. This doesn’t diminish Anthony Joshua one bit. No more than Shane Mosley’s losses to the late Vernon Forrest or Vernon Forrest’s losses to Ricardo Mayorga. Boxing is littered with great fighters who were humbled, by a supposedly lesser fighter, who in reality is merely lesser known, yet, at least against them, just as formidable. “There never was a horse that couldn’t be rode or a man that couldn’t be throwed,” said Will James.
Therefore, it is premature for anyone to write Anthony Joshua off because of one bad night or a style that is bad for him. We all would do well to remember Julian “J-Rock” Williams’ plea to the boxing industry, following his upset versus Jarrett Hurd, to stop dismissing fighters after a loss. Anthony Joshua will return and can still be a major force in the heavyweight division. As he reminded viewers and attendees during his post-fight interview on Saturday at Madison Square Garden “I’m a fighter at heart, boxer by occupation.”
Kid Blast 08:46am, 06/02/2019
Are we going to bury him after one fight? Keep in mind that the rematch could be in London at Wembley in front of 90, 000 punters and that could serve to inspire AJ to become a Rottweiler this time around.
That said, he will have to deal with a guy who cracks with his punches which come out of nowhere. His hand speed is remarkable and his body work (but not his body) is exemplary. I like the way he breaks his opponents down and makes them quit on the stool. When I first saw him stop and expose the touted Tor Hammer, I was very impressed. Have been ever since I think he would beat the Schmooooo-like Pole Kowaniki into a puddle of wet pirogues. And also an aging Arreola. Andy is a man who is very comfortable in his body and knows what he can do. His ring IQ is high. The rematch will answer a lot of questions including the one posed by the title of this article.
Oh yes, if AJ has great fundamentals and Wilder has poor fundamentals, I’d avoid Andy if I were WIlder—-assuming Andy wins the rematch after which he will have more money than there is money.
Lucas McCain 08:18am, 06/02/2019
Pit Bull vs. Great Dane—perfect analogy!
don from prov 07:16am, 06/02/2019
Mr. McCain—Of course the idea/ cliche that he would “moida da bum” would be on the menu. One might wonder how at three inches under six feet Galento would ever find Joshua’s chin, but I would guess that beating him about the hips, kidneys, and belt-line—if not flat out assisting AJ’s jaw into a more workable distance by pulling it down into line from the tree-tops with his right and belting out left hooks, some head butts, and eye gouging might have sent Joshua out shopping again. AJ certainly looks better in suit then Tony ever could—or would care too—and he will always look much prettier posing on a beach then Galento, but it is unlikely he would enjoy his time in the ring with someone like Two-Ton—
Kind of like a fat and nasty Pit-Bull vs. a pampered Great Dane—
The larger dog expecting a somewhat civilized to and fro. A tussle.
snowflake 06:23am, 06/02/2019
I took no pleasure in Joshua’s personal downfall- he’s always come across as a nice guy and a good role model etc. I felt pretty bad for him watching him try to save some face at the end.
But on a business level this was glorious. All Eddie Hearn’s marination shenanigans come to nothing. I don’t like that Haymon controls all the hw belts now, but Hearn should have made the Wilder fight last year when it was there. But that probably would have turned out the same way…
Lucas McCain 06:14am, 06/02/2019
Don—I couldn’t help wondering what Tony Galento would have done in the same situation. Joshua seemed to be sucking air in the third. Imagine going into a fight with such a low gas tank, but with enough time to check out New York’s Hugo Boss collection. . .
don from prov 06:10am, 06/02/2019
Very good article.
Tough to call some fights today as there is not as much testing against different styles & seasoned opposition, but there were signs in the Klit fight—Joshua took an awful long time to regain his energy after his initial assault; and though Wlad always had a very nice right hand when he could get himself to throw it, I have seen others absorb that right better than Joshua—who also took a long time to recover from it when he was hurt.
Ruiz is no Joe Louis, but he had surely always appeared to have a good chin, stamina, and a willingness to let his hands go. That was enough to rate him a very good chance of doing just what he did last night.
Lucas McCain 05:58am, 06/02/2019
So far, the two responses I expected haven’t appeared on the sites I visit: 1. A comparison of the two Ruiz heavyweight champs (Andy and John Jr.) John was widely touted as the first Latino heavyweight champion, and though born in Mass., his Puerto Rican roots would have given the old Ring Magazine the cue to write a history of the Mexico/Puerto Rico rivalry in the ring (Zarate-Gomez, etc.,etc.) 2. The other would be more political, playing Andy’s great victory over the sountrack of some politician saying “they aren’t sending us their best.” Of course, one could make of that what one will. . .
But cheers to the courage of Andy Ruiz. While Joshua was posing in high-end men’s suits and selling Jaguars, he kept his mind and heart on his business.
Old Man-Afraid-of-His-Horses 05:20am, 06/02/2019
Deontay Wilder tweeting that Joshua “was exposed?” Now that is RICH. As if Deontay wasn’t exposed by Tyson Fury. ROTFLMMFAO at Deontay. So it took two fat guys to EXPOSE who all the so-called “boxing experts” claimed were the top 2 heavyweights of the world. smdh and lololol.
Old Man-Afraid-of-His-Horses 05:14am, 06/02/2019
How many people out there were saying that this fight would be a “slaughter?” haha. I have only seen the highlights of this fight and frankly I wasn’t impressed with either fighter and that includes Ruiz. Tyson Fury would absolutely toy with either one of these guys. There will be a rematch so Joshua has a chance to redeem himself, however, there is no doubt that the only man out there who can lay claim to being the heavyweight champion of world right now is Tyson Fury.