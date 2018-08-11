“People may say I’m arrogant but I am because I’m the best. And the best don’t mess.”

Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, Fury made the absurd claim that he’s the greatest heavyweight of all time…

In advance of his August 16 showdown at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, against former two-time world title challenger Francesco Pianeta, former unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has returned to form. He lost a lot of weight. His tongue is wagging. And whatever he befell him after beating Klitschko to win the titles is behind him now, along with the cocaine, the clinical depression, and the knowledge of having caved under pressure.

But now that he’s close to embarking on his second comeback fight after his two and half year hiatus, Fury is feeling his oats and has resumed choosing his words without care.

Speaking with The Telegraph, Fury made the absurd claim that he’s the greatest heavyweight of all time. For those who know no better, nodding sagely (or sleepily) can be forgiven. Less forgivable is Fury’s contempt for the truth.

Fury used The Telegraph to rag on the current titleholders in the heavyweight division.

According to Fury, Joshua has “made a laughing stock of British boxing.” He also called Joshua an “idiot” for avoiding a unification bout with WBC champion Deontay Wilder, failing to take into consideration the very real possibility that Wilder, even with his limitations, has it in his power to expose Joshua in ways that he has not been exposed before.

“If he’s a fighting man,” said Fury with typical bravado, “he should have taken the fight.

“He didn’t so I have to step in.”

Reductio ad absurdum is the argument of last resort. Plenty of people like Fury’s shtick, but not everyone is buying what he sells.

“If I can’t beat Wilder and Joshua on the same night, I’m a bum too.”

I’m not big on name-calling. I’ll leave that to Tyson Fury.

“I’ll beat them both twice, just to show them how shit they really are. I will beat them senseless.”

It’s just a hop, skip and a jump from threatening to beat Wilder and Joshua twice in the same night to wrestling an octopus in a sideshow.

“People may listen to this and think this man’s a lunatic,” continued Fury, “he’s been out for a year. But I am the greatest boxer that has ever lived in the heavyweight division.”

There have been plenty of heavyweight champions in the past 100 years who would given Fury a run for his money. His claim, while suitably grandiose, cannot be supported by the facts.

“People may say I’m arrogant but I am because I’m the best,” Fury added. “And the best don’t mess.”