Boxing has shot itself in the foot so many times it’s a miracle it can make it from the locker-room to the ring unassisted…

In the spirit of every man for himself and God against everyone but the chosen few, Golden Boy Promotions President Eric Gomez says the May 5 rematch, a redo of the postponed September 15 fight, between Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) and Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 34 KOs) is as dead as a doornail.

Foregoing last rights, for the moment, Gomez is instead blaming Team Golovkin. They seem to think Triple G, not the redhead, is the A-side of the promotion, which is as debatable as Adalaide Byrd’s 118-110 in favor of Canelo.

“As of right now,” said Gomez, with suitable solemnity, “it’s dead.”

“We wasted five, six weeks—give or take—waiting on an answer from them. All the major deal points were done. They came back [on Thursday] with ridiculous demands, just ridiculous. Really, to wait five, six weeks for the type of answer they came back with, it’s insulting.”

How insulting was it? Golden Boy is saving that for the next press release.

In the meantime, Gomez has looked into Golovkin’s heart and he sees fear (with a little greed thrown in for good measure).

“We’re moving on. I do believe [Golovkin is scared], because it’s been one excuse after another… With what they came back with on Thursday, they clearly want to kill the fight.”

And two plus two equals five, in case you’re curious.

Golden Boy Promotions does more than complain. It does more than mourn the death of a rematch. They are looking to replace Govovkin and it’s the same old story with the same old crew—WBA champ Daniel Jacobs, WBO champ Billy Joe Saunders, and Golden Boy promoted middleweight contender, no-hope Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan—they’ve been considering forever.

But we shouldn’t lose any sleep over the alleged death of a rematch, ‘cause it ain’t over till it’s over.