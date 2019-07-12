He has made a rather uneventful return to the sport of boxing. (Tom Casino/Showtime)

For a time hunger can be masked. One’s surroundings might warrant some self-control, but, eventually, that urge needs to be remedied. The longer that hunger is sustained, the more it rages to the point where one might appear possessed. Let’s just say, once upon a time before I knew better, while out on a date with a lovely woman, I learned, the hard way, the vital importance of not delaying dinner.

For a fighter, hunger, like fear, is supposed to be an ally. It’s a driving force in a combatant’s pursuit of glory and all that comes with it. Hunger, for the highly competitive is a way of life. It shows up in one’s demeanor and speech. There’s an urgency that drives one’s ambitions, be it through hyperbole or authentic angst, it is hunger nonetheless. It’s an energy that is unambiguous making clear one’s intentions. “You gotta be hungry!” says renowned motivator, Les Brown.

Keith “One Time” Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) has made a rather uneventful return to the sport of boxing. His near disastrous outing versus the rugged Josesito Lopez coupled with a shockingly non-existent zeal one wouldn’t expect from a fighter who’d been so highly successful and away from the sport for two years, gives one pause regarding the depth of his hunger for the sport and if he is fully recovered from his injuries.

Perhaps, it was just Freddie Roach attempting to get under the skin of Thurman before he steps in the ring on July 20th, at the MGM Grand, to face off against his legendary charge, Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs), when he recently inquired about “One Time’s” health. “If you look at his last few fights, he’s really faded in each one of them. And I do feel like he possibly has an injury that has not healed,” said the Hall of Fame trainer in a recent interview. If this happens to be the case for Thurman, it’s going to be found out by a trainer of the caliber of Freddie Roach and that’s a perilous state to be in, even against a 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao.

However, there’s also been Keith Thurman’s own words regarding the landscape of the most talented division in boxing. Nothing in his demeanor exudes the kind of raw confidence he once displayed so effortlessly. Keith Thurman is a very smart man. Self-educated and calculating in speech. He knows how to use language and he’s been rather effective in measuring those words throughout his career, especially as it relates to the immensely talented landscape of the welterweight division, most specifically, Errol “The Truth” Spence, Jr. (25-0, 21 KOs) and Terence “Bud” Crawford (35-0, 26 KOs). His answers to who he is looking to fight next, assuming he topples Pacquiao have been shrewd, to say the least. As it relates to Spence, Jr., Thurman appears to not be very anxious for that encounter, at least not as anxious as fight fans would like him to be. “Everybody wants to rush things. I still think there’s just a little bit more time, even at the later leg of 2020. That’s not too soon. That’s not too late. It’s a great time,” Thurman’s been reported to say. He’s also stressed the importance of him and Spence “elevating” their status or drawing power to create “The next Floyd-Pacquiao…Oscar-Tito Trinidad…” he said.

Considering the fact that Spence, Jr. drew nearly 50,000 fans versus Mikey Garcia and a respectable 350,000 PPV buys, it appears Keith Thurman has some catching up to do. I reckon Thurman and his handlers are hoping his encounter with Manny Pacquiao will level him up at the box office and with PPV audiences. Nevertheless, while it makes all the sense in the world to let such a potential promotion marinate, despite the vehement commentary by the likes of Stephen A. Smith when chastising top fighters for not contesting one another expeditiously, there doesn’t appear to be much urgency or hunger from the Thurman camp as it relates to that fight. One can never truly know the heart and mind of an individual, and I don’t believe a fighter of his caliber is into the ducking business, yet, I can’t help but get the sense the hunger he once had to dominate is simply not there.

Recently, when referring to Terence Crawford during an interview on Fight Hype, he minced no words: “Say what you wanna say, I have no interest in the Crawford fight…I’ve never felt that interested,” he declared. To be fair, within the context of the interview the tenor of his sentiments was that he doesn’t respect who Crawford has fought against thus far, even shouting “...you want me to pick your next fight Crawford…you want me to be your matchmaker?”

While it was a lively discussion, at best it gave the impression of a once determined and great fighter who is now in the business of, at best, creating the illusion of urgency. Boxing is a very hard life and for the injury prone Thurman it has been more topsy-turvy than most, despite his immaculate record and achievements.

On July 20th Keith Thurman makes his PPV debut against an all-time great and I suspect he will pocket the largest payday of his career. Perhaps, large enough to settle any hunger pains for many years to come. In the event that he emerges victorious against Pacquiao, which he is favored to do, does he truly have the hunger within him to risk it all for greatness or will he find a way to simply cash out? Time will tell.