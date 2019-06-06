Dadashev does appear to have a great mixture between old-school and new age boxing.

Professional record: 12-0 (10kos)

Nationality: Russian

Pro debut: 2016

Age: 28

Weight class: Super Lightweight

Height: 5’ 10’’

Reach: 70’’

Amateur record: 281-20

Last fight: vs. Ricky Sismundo (4th round KO)

After only 12 fights it is clear to see that we are looking at a future World Champion with “Mad Max” Maxim Dadashev. The Russian prospect is one of the brightest talents in the world of boxing, and after only 3 years professional he is already a top 10 contender at 140 lbs.

It is common to see fighters, especially eastern Europeans, with an extensive amateur career.

However, what isn’t so customary is for them to have over 280 wins on their record. Oh no; a record like that is only seen with the elite fighters.

Dadashev’s amateur record of 281-20 is impressive, however there have been many fighters who have struggled to make the transition to the pros but so far the Russian doesn’t appear to have any issues turning professional.

The 28-year-old’s comparison with Lomachenko is inevitable as they are both managed by Egis Klimas. And whilst Loma was already a 3-weight world champion after 12 fights, he also picked up a defeat unlike Dadashev who is undefeated.

By no stretch would it be fair to discredit Lomachencko for having a single loss, but whilst Dadashev hasn’t fought the caliber his stablemate has, his fighting style looks much more conducive for the pro ranks.

The new age fighters like Loma, Usyk and Bivol have proven that Russians and Ukrainians can be as slick and as quick and the days of seeing Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko are long gone.

However, Dadashev does appear to have a great mixture between old-school and new age boxing.

His slick and smart foot movement allows him to apply pressure on the front foot and back foot whilst staying out of range, similar to what we see Loma execute so brilliantly.

But where Dadashev differs from these new age fighters is that he is much more selective with his punches. Instead of getting off quick combos, he is much more judicious; throwing single shots power shots in the pocket.

He is by no stretch a Wladimir Klitschko who loads up with relatively slow punches, rather he places selective power shots. It is clear that he thinks about every single he throws, which is amazing to see a fighter so calculating.

However, Dadashev isn’t flawless. His head at times does tend to stay still and there doesn’t appear to be much movement from his top half. Standing at 5-feet-10 at super lightweight isn’t particularly a small target, especially with his long torso.

But one thing the prospect has that is extremely impressive is his defensive hand skills. It is common for fighters at lower weights to move and slip punches; instead, Dadashev catches punches. His high guard is incredible. The kid can catch and shoot.

Look out for Top Rank’s top talent. “Mad Max” Dadashev’s potential and amateur pedigree will take him to the next level and one thing for certain is he is a player in this division.