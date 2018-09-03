"Having a National Anthem before a championship fight is what you're supposed to do."

“Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.”—Samuel Johnson (1775)

Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya should stick with what he knows. For someone whose credibility has been questioned in the past, and allowing for the low bar that exists for boxing promoters when it comes to the truth, De La Hoya has sunk even lower to generate interest in the rematch between his fighter, the challenger Canelo Alvarez, and the reigning and defending middleweight champion, Gennady Golovkin.

Blathering to Villainfy Media on August 31, Oscar took a shot at Triple G which was as unwarranted as it was false, and true to form he couldn’t care less.

After declaring that “Facebook Watch is the best thing that ever happened to boxing,” Oscar cut to the chase. “The Golovkin people didn’t want to sing the National Anthem before the fight,” he said. “That’s a ritual. That’s like…that’s, that’s…that’s kind… Having a National Anthem before a championship fight is what you’re supposed to do. It makes it feel like a bigger event. And Golovkin’s people didn’t want the Kazakhstan National Anthem to be sung, the Mexican National Anthem to be sung, the American National Anthem to be sung. What else are you going to demand? Jesus, are they going to cancel the fight, you know? It’s ridiculous. Just go out there and fight, man.”

Oscar’s allegation was debunked by the other side.

“I have no idea what Oscar is talking about,” said Golovkin’s promoter, Tom Loeffler, “but it is not true. The truth is Team Golovkin had requested that the national anthems of Kazakhstan, Mexico and the United States be sung before the pay-per-view telecast began so that we could proceed with the fights seamlessly and uninterrupted. HBO supported this position and has always preferred that the anthems take place before the HBO Pay-Per-View telecast begins. To suggest that Gennady is unpatriotic and has no respect for the anthems of Kazakhstan, Mexico or the U.S., where Gennady resides in southern California, is patently false. Oscar and Canelo owe Gennady yet another apology. This is just another example of why Gennady never believes anything from Canelo’s side.”

Maybe De La Hoya was confused rather than mistaken. But it’s just as likely that he’s abusing the National Anthem to rouse the rabble and build the gate.

If that’s the case he should be ashamed of himself, assuming he’s not as shameless as he appears.