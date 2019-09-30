It goes without saying that Terence Crawford and his team have some serious work to do.

The jeers said it all and echoed the sentiments of many a boxing fan when former welterweight champion, Danny “Swift” Garcia (35-2, 21 KOs) stepped in the ring, following Errol “The Truth” Spence, Jr.’s (26-0, 21 KOs) close victory against the man who handed Garcia his first career loss, “Showtime” Shawn Porter (30-3-1, 17 KOs). Garcia and Spence, grinned it up, while announcing their intention to face-off in a fight clearly no one, but their respective die-hard fans care to see.

Almost immediately after witnessing what many consider, at least, a fight of the year prospect, calls for a rematch were rightly in order. Ever the realist, Spence, Jr. made it clear that, in fact, “the tables have turned.” He’s the “Big Fish” as he boasted on social media, and the nets from his fellow welterweights have been cast. Though his pockets yearn for WBA welterweight champion of the world, Manny Pacquiao, the probability of that fight occurring isn’t very optimistic, although it is possible, now that both fight under the Premier Boxing Champions banner. However, the name that continues to make its rounds among talking heads and keyboard warriors alike is none other than the talented WBO welterweight champion of the world, Terence “Bud” Crawford (35-0, 26 KOs).

Ever since Terence Crawford made his debut at welterweight, perhaps even before then, the desire for him to match fisticuffs with Errol Spence, Jr. has been unyielding. We’ve seen this movie play out before, particularly in the welterweight division—Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Thomas “The Motor City Cobra” Hearns, Felix “Tito” Trinidad vs. Oscar De La Hoya, and most recently, Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr. vs. Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao. Therefore, we know how this ends. It’s not a matter of if, but when.

No one, at this juncture, should lose sleep or work their fingers to the bone pontificating on social media, Spence and Crawford will meet and when they do, it will likely live up to the excellence of their respective talents. If we can understand this, then we should be able to understand that there are levels to the making of a mega-bout. Yet, it goes without saying that Terence Crawford and his team have some serious work to do and fast, if they intend to make their pitch to nab the Big Fish, who’s alluded to a move to Jr. Middleweight to face off against Julian “J-Rock” Williams.

Talent is not enough. Zealous fans and dramatic promoters are not enough. As wondrous as he may be, Crawford isn’t ready. Truth be told, Errol Spence with his last two outings has only recently captured the imagination of the paying public and legitimized his claims as The Truth vs. the gifted Mikey Garcia and the always primed Shawn Porter. Both fighters are the biggest and best names on his résumé, thus far. Few regard his victory over Kell “Special K” Brook (38-2, 26 KOs), as it is clear, since the once formidable former champion was and is obviously in the twilight of his career. However, Spence’s victories over Garcia and Porter matter, both for the experience and prestige, but more importantly, respect. At this point, and likely through no fault of his own, Terence Crawford hasn’t faced off against anyone even in the orbit of Mikey Garcia or Shawn Porter. Thus, the idea of a Spence-Crawford fight in the near future is just wishful thinking.

Sugar Ray Leonard had Roberto Duran and Thomas Hearns had Pipino Cuevas. They were groomed to create as close to a perfect promotion as possible. A promotion where essentially everyone won—the gate, the fans, boxing, Leonard, and even Hearns, who gained enormous respect even in defeat.

That is not to say if Crawford jumped in the ring tomorrow with Jesse Vargas and/or Danny Garcia, that we’d be guaranteed what was produced with Leonard vs. Hearns I. (We all remember the letdown of Mayweather vs. Pacquiao, though at the time, both boasted the very best résumés in the sport.) However, it will certainly leave no questions regarding Crawford’s legitimacy at welterweight going in versus Spence, the Big Fish, who appears to be accelerating in legitimacy and popularity, while Terence Crawford seemingly lies stagnant.

Needless to say, this is still prizefighting, emphasis on the word, prize. The managerial and promotional logistics must be brought to bear. Terence Crawford signing a contract extension with Top Rank may not have been the wisest decision considering his well stated pursuit, of not just the Big Fish in Spence, but all the sharks and piranhas that appear not to occupy the waters of Top Rank, but Premier Boxing Champions. Top Rank’s roster compared to that of PBC’s has left the hungry Crawford feeling rather famished.

There’s also the very raw reality that Terence Crawford is in the unenviable position of being high risk and low reward. Errol Spence, Jr. needs Crawford about as much as Oscar De La Hoya needed Shane Mosley. At best, a victory over Crawford gains Spence nothing more than bragging rights. Terence may be all the rage in Omaha, but Spence is packing in stadiums and is a burgeoning PPV star. At this point Spence has nothing to gain from Crawford, save for a title belt no one has ever taken seriously.

Today’s fighter isn’t merely a glory hound, he’s also a businessman—a prizefighter in the most literal sense. De La Hoya was the last of the glory hounds (but, alas, he could afford to be). Floyd Mayweather, Jr., with the aid of Al Haymon, drafted a new reality combed from the brilliant promotional pages of Sugar Ray Leonard, which much like boxing, Mayweather’s style in particular employed the age-old wisdom of time. Had Leonard fought Marvelous Marvin Hagler or Thomas Hearns when everyone wanted him to, neither fight would have garnered the revenue and exposure that it did nor crystallized Leonard’s legacy. The inconceivable possibility of two fighters earning nine figures each, for thirty-six minutes of work, needless to say, the record shattering enormity of the event, was all due to the timing of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao.

In time Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford should be a perfectly ripe reality. Until then, Crawford and company will need to “acquire” the kind of alluring bait to capture the Big Fish.