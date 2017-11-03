Ishe Smith and Julian Williams will meet in a 10-round, super welterweight showdown.

In a match which may be seen as a crossroads bout for one man while being perhaps a step towards a last stand for the other, two competitors from very different worlds will collide on November 18. In February of 2013, Ishe Smith became the first Las Vegas born fighter to win a major world title when he defeated Cornelius Bundrage by majority decision en route to the IBF light middleweight crown. However, the hard charging Sin City native didn’t hold on to the belt for very long, as he went on to drop a split decision contest to Carlos Molina seven months later when he took part in the undercard leading up to Floyd Mayweather’s walkover victory against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Since that time, 39-year-old Smith (29-8, 12 KO’s) has experienced a somewhat decent ride in the ring by way of four wins and two losses. The pair of defeats were at the hands of Erislandy Lara and Vanes Martirosyan, respectively. He’s not fought since September of last year.

Julian “J-Rock” Williams by contrast has remained a steady face in the ring since he turned professional in 2010. The born and bred combatant from Philadelphia blazed a trail in the 154-pound division and was proving to be quite the exciting as well as relentless fighter. Until late 2016, the only blemishes on Julian’s boxing résumé was a draw in May of 2011 with Francisco Santana and in September of 2013, when an accidental headbutt rendered a no-contest decision against Hugo Centeno, Jr. after four completed rounds. Last December, 29-year-old Williams (23-1-1, 15 KO’s, 1 NC) had his sights set on capturing the same IBF crown once held by Ishe Smith when he met Jermall Charlo in a Los Angeles ring. Although he may have held his own in the opening moments of the contest, he was ultimately knocked down once in the second round and twice in the fifth, which led to a stoppage. Charlo had essentially pummeled Williams into next week by the time referee Wayne Hedgpeth didn’t bother to count after the second knockdown, which resulted in a TKO loss for “J-Rock.” He took six months off before returning to action this past summer.

On Saturday, November 18 at the Chelsea theater inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Smith and Williams will meet up in a 10-round, super welterweight showdown as part of a ‘Premier Boxing Champions’ telecast on the BounceTV network. The event which is headlined by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions will air in the United States at 9PM ET/6PM PT.

Follow Marc Livitz on Twitter at https://twitter.com/fightawrita