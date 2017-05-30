Israel Vazquez vs. Armando Guerrero

By Boxing News on May 30, 2017
Israel Vazquez vs. Armando Guerrero
Israel Vazquez was 37-3. Guerrero was 20-3-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 31, 2005 at Ho Chunk Sports Center in Lynwood, Illinois, United States IBF super bantamweight champion Israel Vazquez, from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, defended his title against Armando Guerrero, from Austin, Texas.

Israel "Magnifico" Vasquez vs. Armando Guerrero



Tags: Israel Vazquez Armando Guerrero May 31st 2005 history

Fighter's Info

  • Israel Vazquez

  • Armando Guerrero

Real Name Israel Vasquez Castaneda
Origin Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1977.12.25 (40)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W44+L5+D0=49
Height 5 feet 5 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Freddie Roach

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2010.05.22 Rafael Marquez 38-5-0 L(KO) 3/12
2009.10.10 Angel Antonio Priolo 30-7-0 W(KO) 9/10
2008.03.01 Rafael Marquez 37-4-0 W(SD) 12/12
2007.08.04 Rafael Marquez 37-3-0 W(TKO) 6/12
2007.03.03 Rafael Marquez 36-3-0 L(RTD) 7/12
2006.09.16 Jhonny Gonzalez 33-4-0 W(TKO) 10/12

