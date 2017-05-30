Israel Vazquez was 37-3. Guerrero was 20-3-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 31, 2005 at Ho Chunk Sports Center in Lynwood, Illinois, United States IBF super bantamweight champion Israel Vazquez, from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, defended his title against Armando Guerrero, from Austin, Texas. Vazquez was 37-3 coming in. Guerrero was 20-3-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…