Israel Vazquez vs. Oscar Larios

By Boxing News on May 16, 2017
Israel Vazquez vs. Oscar Larios
Vazquez was 32-2. Oscar Larios was 43-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 17, 2002 at Memorial Auditorium, Sacramento, California, Israel Vazquez, from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, fought Oscar Larios, from Zapopan, Mexico, in the first of their two fights, for the interim WBC super bantamweight title. Vazquez was 32-2 coming in. Larios was 43-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Israel Vazquez -Oscar Larios I



Tags: Israel Vazquez Oscar Larios May 17th 2002 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Israel Vazquez

  • Oscar Larios

Real Name Israel Vasquez Castaneda
Origin Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1977.12.25 (40)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W44+L5+D0=49
Height 5 feet 5 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Freddie Roach

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2010.05.22 Rafael Marquez 38-5-0 L(KO) 3/12
2009.10.10 Angel Antonio Priolo 30-7-0 W(KO) 9/10
2008.03.01 Rafael Marquez 37-4-0 W(SD) 12/12
2007.08.04 Rafael Marquez 37-3-0 W(TKO) 6/12
2007.03.03 Rafael Marquez 36-3-0 L(RTD) 7/12
2006.09.16 Jhonny Gonzalez 33-4-0 W(TKO) 10/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record