Vazquez was 32-2. Oscar Larios was 43-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 17, 2002 at Memorial Auditorium, Sacramento, California, Israel Vazquez, from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, fought Oscar Larios, from Zapopan, Mexico, in the first of their two fights, for the interim WBC super bantamweight title. Vazquez was 32-2 coming in. Larios was 43-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…