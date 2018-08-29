The minimumweight champ was asked after the fight if he had focused on Floyd’s record.

This afternoon in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, Wanheng Menayothin (51-0, 18 KOs), from Bangkok, Thailand, successfully defended the WBC minimumweight title for the 10th time by outpointing Pedro Taduran (12-2, 9 KOs), the southpaw from Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines, in his first world title challenge.

The final scores after 12 rounds were 118-108, 117-110, and 115-111.

In a world where bigger is better, minimumweight fighters rarely get the attention they deserve. But this win is different, or so some would have us believe, as this 105-pound battler surpassed the seemingly unsurpassable record held by none other than former five-division champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs).

Taduran was game but outclassed and resorted to fouling when the rules proved prohibitive. But no matter. What matters, assuming it matters, is that Wanheng’s record is better than Mayweather’s, even if he is no better a fighter than Mayweather is a better fighter than Rocky Marciano, whose longstanding 49-0 record, achieved when there weren’t a zillion sanctioning bodies with a zillion belts and weight classes, was considered the gold standard.

While writers ooh and ah over the Thai’s achievement, when he was asked after the fight if he had focused on Floyd’s record, he said, “I don’t think much about that at all. I rather focus on the tough fighter who will come in throwing punches at me.”