Amir Khan may still fight Kell Brook, no matter occurs when he faces Terence Crawford.

It was announced earlier today in London that Amir Khan (33-4, 20 KOs), the former super lightweight champion from Bolton, Lancashire, United Kingdom, will challenge reigning and defending WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford (34-0, 25 KOs), the southpaw savant from Omaha, Nebraska, on April 20 in either New York or Las Vegas in a fight televised live ESPN PPV.

Khan has only fought twice since being knocked out by Canelo Alvarez in 2016, but wins over Phil Lo Greco and Samuel Vargas last year may be inadequate preparation for fighting someone of Crawford’s caliber. But Khan always comes to fight and it should be an exciting contest while it lasts.

There was hope across the pond that an all-England clash between Khan and Kell Brook would take precedence over a bout with Crawford, and that fight may yet happen down the line, no matter what occurs when he gets it on with the clever Nebraskan.

“The decision as to fighting Kell Brook or Crawford has been one of the most difficult decisions of my career to date,” said Khan. “Clearly, the U.K. fans want to see Khan versus Brook, but I could not turn down the opportunity to fight for the WBO title. That is not to say that the Brook fight won’t happen, as I want that fight to happen as soon as possible.”

It may happen sooner than Khan might like, in eight rounds instead of 12, if Crawford, who has stopped his last five opponents, is on his game.

“It’s always been my goal to fight the best fighters out there,” Crawford said, “and I look at Amir Khan as one of the top fighters in my division. I know some people are writing him off, but I am by no means overlooking him. He’s a former unified world champion, and come April 20, I’ll be looking to go out there to seek and destroy. I’m excited about this fight because I believe it can push my career to another level.”

There are more meaningful fights for Crawford to be made. Still, many believe his affiliation with Top Rank instead of talent-laden Premier Boxing Champions will hamper his entry into the stratosphere. But Khan’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said that’s not the case, which suggests bigger and better bouts are in Bud’s future, as well as in ours.