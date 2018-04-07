The fighter from Jamaica gassed early, but he had his moments. (TrappFotos/Showtime)

Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, in an IBF super welterweight world title eliminator, Julian “J Rock” Williams (25-1-1-I ND, 15 KOs), the clever boxer-puncher from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, won a hard-fought majority decision over Nathanial Gallimore (20-2-1, 17 KOs), from Chicago, Illinois, by way of Kingston, Jamaica, after 12 action-packed rounds.

The final scores were 117-110, 116-112, and a head-scratching 114-114.

Fighting out of the blue corner in white trunks with black and gold trim, Williams, ranked number five by the IBF, controlled the action in an exciting, competitive fight. He got stronger as the fight progressed

Ranked number four, Gallimore, fighting out of the red corner in green, black and yellow trunks, fought especially well considering his late start and lack of experience. He’s a good fighter, just not as good as the man he was facing.

The Jamaican gassed early, but he had his moments, some of which were significant.

J Rock had more of them and deserved the decision.