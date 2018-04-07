J Rock Decisions Gallimore

By Robert Ecksel on April 7, 2018
J Rock Decisions Gallimore
The fighter from Jamaica gassed early, but he had his moments. (TrappFotos/Showtime)

Julian “J Rock” Williams (25-1-1-I ND, 15 KOs) won a hard-fought majority decision over Nathanial Gallimore (20-2-1, 17 KOs)…

Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, in an IBF super welterweight world title eliminator, Julian “J Rock” Williams (25-1-1-I ND, 15 KOs), the clever boxer-puncher from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, won a hard-fought majority decision over Nathanial Gallimore (20-2-1, 17 KOs), from Chicago, Illinois, by way of Kingston, Jamaica, after 12 action-packed rounds.

The final scores were 117-110, 116-112, and a head-scratching 114-114.

Fighting out of the blue corner in white trunks with black and gold trim, Williams, ranked number five by the IBF, controlled the action in an exciting, competitive fight. He got stronger as the fight progressed

Ranked number four, Gallimore, fighting out of the red corner in green, black and yellow trunks, fought especially well considering his late start and lack of experience. He’s a good fighter, just not as good as the man he was facing.

The Jamaican gassed early, but he had his moments, some of which were significant.

J Rock had more of them and deserved the decision.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: julian williams nathaniel gallimore Showtime Robert Ecksel

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Julian Williams

  • Nathaniel Gallimore

Origin USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1990.04.05 (28)
Rated at
W-L-D W20+L0+D1=22
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 73 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.13 Arman Ovsepyan 14-4-0 W(TKO) 6/10
2015.04.04 Joey Hernandez 24-2-1 W(UD) 10/10
2014.12.20 Jamar Freeman 13-3-2 W(TKO) 8/10
2014.09.11 Eliezer Gonzalez 15-0-0 W(UD) 8/8
2014.05.24 Michael Medina 26-4-2 W(KO) 8/10
2014.03.17 Freddy Hernandez 30-6-0 W(TKO) 3/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record