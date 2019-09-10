He has had no shortage of ups and downs during his mercurial career. (Robert Mladinich)

“All Philly fighters give me inspiration. There is a great history of Philadelphia fighters. I got to keep adding to that history…”

Julian “J-Rock” Williams has had no shortage of ups and downs during his mercurial career. Although he was born and raised in West Philadelphia, he has only fought four times in the City of Brotherly Love or neighboring Atlantic City since turning pro in 2010.

In compiling a record of 27-1-1 (16 KOs), Williams has laced them up in California, Oklahoma, Michigan, Nevada, Brooklyn, Montreal, Quebec City, Alabama, Virginia, and Ohio.

When he earned a hard-fought unanimous decision to win the WBA and IBF super welterweight titles from the previously undefeated Jarrett Hurd in a barnburner that was broadcast on Fox in May, the fight averaged 1.5 million viewers and peaked at 2 million.

Still, Williams is not naïve enough to think that life would get easier for him.

“I’ve been chasing this dream half my life, so it felt great to accomplish my dream,” said the modest 29-year-old Williams. “I hope to become a bigger star in boxing, but I still have to work as hard as I did to beat Hurd.”

When Williams learned last week that his December rematch with Hurd was postponed by Hurd’s management team, he admits to being disappointed but not deterred.

“This is boxing, so anything can happen,” said Williams. “I’m still going to be fighting in December. I’m just not sure who the opponent will be.”

Although it is highly unlikely, Williams would like nothing better than to have a rematch with Jermall Charlo, the current WBC middleweight champion who handed him his only loss, a fifth-round round stoppage in Los Angeles in December 2016.

After the loss to Charlo, Williams returned to the gym and quietly worked his way back into contention. Six months later he scored a TKO win over Joshua Conley.

Four victories and 23 months later after that, he found himself an underdog against Hurd but would not be denied in a bout that is considered a viable Fight of the Year candidate.

“I was still focused on the dream,” said Williams. “I went into that fight fully prepared and was not surprised at anything Hurd did.”

Williams has been training at the James Shuler Memorial Gym on N. Brooklyn Street in West Philly for his entire career. Shuler was another Philadelphia product who was destined for greatness.

He was a member of the 1980 Olympic boxing team that did not compete in Moscow because of President Jimmy Carter’s boycott of the Games after Russia invaded Afghanistan.

As a pro, Shuler, whose nickname was Black Gold, had a meteoric career. He compiled a record of 22-1 (16 KOs). His first and only professional loss was a shocking first round knockout to Thomas Hearns in March 1986.

Bob Arum was the promoter of the Hearns-Shuler bout. Despite the loss, Shuler came to Arum’s hotel room the following morning and thanked him for promoting him in the biggest fight of his career.

Arum, who at that time had promoted thousands of bouts, said back then that that was the only time such a thing had occurred. He described Shuler as “a decent, decent young man.”

A week later, Shuler was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash in his hometown. He was

26 years old.

“James was such a good person,” said Percy Custus, who opened the gym that bears his name in 1994.

“When he died, it was devastating to a lot of people, including me. I had known him his whole life.”

Custus (pictured with Williams outside the gym), said that Shuler and Williams have many similar traits. Besides being extremely talented and dedicated to their craft, they are inherently decent people who are not prone to hyperbole,

Williams and his partner Abigail are the proud parents of two daughters. Zara is four years old, and Jasrah is not yet one. Williams is as committed to his chosen profession as he is to his family, his West Philadelphia neighborhood, and the gym he has trained at for the past 10 years.

Although he was not yet born when Shuler died, he is keenly aware of his lofty reputation and draws strength from it.

“James was a legend in Philly,” said Williams. “He accomplished a lot in a short time but didn’t live to see his full potential.”

It is yet to be seen if Williams lives up to his full potential, but the victory over Hurd was a monumental step in the right direction. Williams is eager to fight the best available opponents and is looking forward to seeing who wins the possible rematch between Jermell Charlo and Tony Harrison.

“Whoever wins, I’m ready,” said Williams. “In December, in the spring, anytime, I’m ready. It is important to me that I fight the best available opponents.”

Asked if Shuler provided inspiration for him, Williams said, “All Philly fighters give me inspiration. There is a great history of Philadelphia fighters. I got to keep adding to that history.”