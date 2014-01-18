Dempsey vs. Firpo was legendary in its day, and in certain circles no less legendary now.

Jack Dempsey defended his heavyweight title against Luis Angel Firpo on Sept. 14, 1923, at the Polo Grounds in New York City. Firpo, hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and known as the Wild Bull of the Pampas, was a big, strong contender whose record was 25-2 going in. Dempsey’s record was 59-4-9 and he was winding down an illustrious career. Dempsey-Firpo was legendary in its day, and in certain circles no less legendary now. Although the film is in black and white (color film didn’t exist at the time), and boxing rules have changed somewhat since then (for better or worse), the unrelenting action in this bout qualifies it as one the greatest heavyweight title fights in history…