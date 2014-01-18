Jack Dempsey vs. Luis Angel Firpo
Dempsey vs. Firpo was legendary in its day, and in certain circles no less legendary now.
Jack Dempsey defended his heavyweight title against Luis Angel Firpo on Sept. 14, 1923, at the Polo Grounds in New York City. Firpo, hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and known as the Wild Bull of the Pampas, was a big, strong contender whose record was 25-2 going in. Dempsey’s record was 59-4-9 and he was winding down an illustrious career. Dempsey-Firpo was legendary in its day, and in certain circles no less legendary now. Although the film is in black and white (color film didn’t exist at the time), and boxing rules have changed somewhat since then (for better or worse), the unrelenting action in this bout qualifies it as one the greatest heavyweight title fights in history…
nicolas 08:50pm, 01/18/2014
Has this ever been mentioned, would not Firpo have been better served if he had stayed down for a little while longer when he was being knocked down in the first round. Perhaps he was of course really not hurt by those punches that knocked him down earlier, and that is why he got up so soon. I always felt that Gene Tunney used his brain in that famous second round with Dempsey, as I think he was hurt, but knew to wait for that count. the real true story about the long count for me was that maybe it really helped Tunney not that he would have been knocked out at that time, but that he had more time to recover when he did get up. If this fight had been in Argentina been Dempsey and Firpo, one wonders if Firpo would have won with a first round knockout with the controversy if Dempsey was helped back in the ring.