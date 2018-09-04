Dempsey shook his head. Mistaken on the street for the famous German boxer yet again!

It was Thursday, June 8th, 1933 and former heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey had to get to Yankee Stadium and fast. He was not to be a referee this night but the promoter of the complete boxing card. The main event had sold out all the seats in the ballpark including the infield. It was a heavyweight bout between two famous contenders, Schmeling and Baer. Eighty thousand fans were coming out to see the former heavyweight champion, Max Schmeling, take on the west coast phenomena from Livermore, California, Max Baer. The winner was to get a shot at Jack Sharkey, the reining heavyweight champion of the world. It was to be the highlight of Dempsey’s new career as a promoter and showman. Jack was enjoying the business end of boxing now, more so than the drama in the ring. He often said, “I was a pretty good fighter. But it was the writers who made me great.”

The Jewish Baer was taking on the German Schmeling, who was Hitler’s favorite boxer. This night’s main event was as much about sports, as it was about 1930s politics. Dempsey had therefore convinced Baer to wear a Star of David on his trunks for the bout, “sewn there by his aunt, Emma Edelstein. A cestus was wrapped around his hand inside his right glove and a small golden Star of David was wrapped into the bandages of his left glove.” (A cestus was a Roman gladiator’s hand covering, made up of leather bands wrapped around the hand.) Dempsey thought news of the six-pointed star would help increase the gate money in New York City. He was right! It did!

The Manassa Mauler’s fighting days were long over by now but Dempsey, who always stayed in shape, still looked ready to jump into a ring with some pretty tough customers. His style had been that of constant movement and speed of attack, bobbing, weaving and short punching. Jack was so aggressive that the rule to go to a neutral corner after a knockdown was put in solely because of Dempsey! Otherwise Jack would stand over a decked opponent, ready to attack again, sometimes before the man could get up on his feet.

As a promoter, the list of bouts he was associated with over two decades was long and familiar. Jack made money for all his fighters. King Levinsky, Max Schmeling, Tony Canzoneri, Louis Kid Kaplan, Jim Braddock, Tony Galento, and Max Baer just to name a few. There were many other lesser known fighters between 1929 and 1952 who always got a square deal from promoter Jack Dempsey.

After dropping the Baer camp (Max, brother Buddy, manager Ancil Hoffman and trainer Mike Cantwell) off at Yankee Stadium in the afternoon Jack got back into his Packard. He then drove downtown to his Manhattan office. Dempsey had to tie up some lose ends before the evening’s boxing card began. Everyone he bumped into begged him for free tickets to this main event. It was a sellout, as he knew it would be. Doc Kearns, Dempsey’s old manager, had taught him well. If there were big bucks to be made, Kearns and Dempsey were there. The difference between the two was that Dempsey spread his money around. A generous guy like Jack was always an easy touch for an old pug in need. Kearns on the other hand, would just step over the guy. Dempsey wouldn’t die with a lot of money but he would have lots of friends at his funeral.

“When Jack left his office, to finally go over to Yankee Stadium, he discovered that he had given away every ticket that he had. He did not even have one left for himself. ‘I wonder if I will be able to get in,’ he muttered to a friend.”

He anxiously drove back to the Bronx, trying to beat the rush of people descending on the ballpark. Now he shouldn’t have any problem, after all he was Jack Dempsey. He was world famous! He bounced up to the VIP gate and started to walk through. It was getting late and dusk was turning into night. A cop stopped him at the turnstile. Jack began to explain who he was… but the officer didn’t recognize him and began to call for assistance. He asked if Dempsey had a driver’s license. This was taking way too much time. Jack quickly retreated and walked down to the regular public entrance, out of sight of New York’s finest. The guys here were regular stadium security. Jack was gonna give it another go. People on the street usually recognized him. Where were they now that he needed them?

He walked right up to the guards and said he was late. He had to go right in and get ready for the main event! The two guys looked at each other and grinned. Dempsey breathed a sigh of relief. He should have been inside an hour ago. They asked him to autograph a boxing program for the main event. Dempsey promised he would on his way out. They nodded their heads. “Hey Mr. Schmeling, thanks a lot!” shouted one guard. Dempsey just kept walking. He shook his head. Mistaken on the street for the famous German boxer yet again! But that night he took it as a compliment. Friends told him that the German looked a lot like him but Dempsey couldn’t see it.

How embarrassing it would have been to be kept out of the biggest fight of the year. A fight that had taken Jack himself months to put together! The boys at Gleason’s Gym would never have let him forget it!

But if you take a good look at a picture of the two ex-champs standing together, you really could be seeing double!

Sources: New York Times, Friday June 9, 1933, Sports Section, P.21

The Boxing Record, Jack Dempsey Promoter, 1929- 1952