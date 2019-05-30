After the knockout, some of Stanley Ketchel's teeth were embedded in Johnson's glove.

On October 16, 1909, at Mission Street Arena in Colma, California, Jack Johnson, the world heavyweight champion from Galveston, Texas, defended his title against Stanley Ketchel the world middleweight champion from Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Galveston Giant was 51-5-10 coming in. The Michigan Assassin was 48-4-3. The fighters allegedly choreographed the fight in advance. With an eye on the revenue they would share when film of the fight was shown in theaters, they agreed it would go the 20-round distance. But Ketchel was nothing if not a trickster and he turned the script on its head and dropped Papa Jack in round 12. Johnson was none too pleased at the switcheroo and, after climbing off the canvas, immediately knocked Ketchel out with a brutal combination that knocked the middleweight down and out for several minutes. Johnson could box, but he could also punch. Some of Ketchel’s teeth were embedded in heavyweight champion’s glove…