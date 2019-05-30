Jack Johnson vs. Stanley Ketchel

By Boxing News on May 30, 2019
Jack Johnson vs. Stanley Ketchel
After the knockout, some of Stanley Ketchel's teeth were embedded in Johnson's glove.

Johnson was none too pleased at the switcheroo and, after climbing off the canvas, immediately knocked Ketchel out with a brutal combination…

On October 16, 1909, at Mission Street Arena in Colma, California, Jack Johnson, the world heavyweight champion from Galveston, Texas, defended his title against Stanley Ketchel the world middleweight champion from Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Galveston Giant was 51-5-10 coming in. The Michigan Assassin was 48-4-3. The fighters allegedly choreographed the fight in advance.  With an eye on the revenue they would share when film of the fight was shown in theaters, they agreed it would go the 20-round distance. But Ketchel was nothing if not a trickster and he turned the script on its head and dropped Papa Jack in round 12.  Johnson was none too pleased at the switcheroo and, after climbing off the canvas, immediately knocked Ketchel out with a brutal combination that knocked the middleweight down and out for several minutes. Johnson could box, but he could also punch. Some of Ketchel’s teeth were embedded in heavyweight champion’s glove…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Jack Johnson KOs Ketchel This Day in Boxing History October 16, 1909



Tags: No tags found

Discuss this in our forums

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Jack Johnson

  • Stanley Ketchel

Real Name John Arthur Johnson
Origin Galveston, Texas, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1878.03.31 
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W73+L13+D10=102
Height 6 feet 2 inches
Trainer Henry (Pop) Blanken

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1938.09.01 Walter Price 2-0-0 L(KO) 7/10
1932.11.29 Dick Anderson 0-0-0 W(KO) 3/
1931.04.28 Brad Simmons 33-18-4 W(KO) 2/
1931.03.04 Brad Simmons 32-17-4 L(PTS) 10/10
1928.05.15 Bill Hartwell 14-7-4 L(RTD) 6/10
1928.04.16 Bearcat Wright 38-10-6 L(KO) 5/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record