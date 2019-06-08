He was posthumously pardoned for “crimes” he committed in 1912. (Houston Chronicle)

So much of the 21st century has been about information and the quickness by which it can be delivered to us. In terms of professional boxing, there often seems to be no shortage of advertorial tidal waves, especially when its purpose is to entice us into forking over the cash for either tickets or a push of the pay-per-view button. In recent years, as in the past half decade, the biggest bouts have involved such names as Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. If we look back into the 1980’s and 1990’s and do so with respect to each and every fighter who stepped into the ring, we’ll remember Larry Holmes, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran.

Regardless of the names involved, such contests still hold their respective weight, yet they do so because of their importance to the sport itself and not much else. To be a bit more descriptive, there wasn’t the cultural or, dare we say, racial significance in the aforementioned nights within the squared circle. Just over a year before Nazi Germany invaded Poland to light the spark for the global conflict which became World War II, Joe Louis avenged what had been the only loss of his career up to that particular point. “The Brown Bomber” knocked out German fighter Max Schmeling in the first round of their rematch at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. To be fair, Scmeling wasn’t openly sided with Hitler’s plan to wipe Jewish people from the planet and dominate the Earth, yet that’s how he was seen at the time.

Joe’s knockout win was great for the morale of the country as well as for the black community, who celebrated the stoppage win on through the night. There may be a few people still alive who can tell us firsthand about June 22, 1938, yet there are surely none who can regale us with what went down in Reno, Nevada on July 4, 1910. Other than Joe Louis’s triumph over Schmeling, no other victory comes close to the feat accomplished by a man named John Arthur Johnson on that summer day in Reno. His preferred name was Jack or even “The Galveston Giant.” There’s way too many historical references to make in regards to Johnson’s 15th round knockout win over Jim Jeffries, who was a former heavyweight champion that came out of retirement after nearly six years out of the ring as “The Great White Hope.”

A special venue was constructed to host the contest which was unabashedly promoted as a battle between the races, which of course seems disgusting when viewed though today’s lens. In 1896, the Supreme Court case known as Plessy vs. Ferguson upheld segregation laws by declaring “separate but equal,” which of course was pure nonsense. To get a better idea of just how huge the contest back in 1910 actually was and if you’ve not already done so, then take a look at the 2005 PBS documentary “Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson.” The Texas fighter had the chutzpah to do whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted and perhaps more to the point, to whomever he wanted in a time where one undesirable move could cost one of who was considered the wrong color his or her life.

There’s so much more to tell, yet it all ran through this writer’s mind during a visit to Jack Johnson Park last weekend in Galveston, Texas. Nestled right next to the building which once housed the first black high school in the state, Central High School, is a quaint and peaceful homage to the first non-white man to hold the heavyweight championship of the world. It’s not far from the docks where the “Galveston Giant” first honed his trade in the late 19th century. The park is home to a statue of the former champion and was officially dedicated in 2012.

In May of last year, Johnson was posthumously pardoned for “crimes” he committed in 1912 under the Mann Act after he brought a prostitute from Pittsburgh to Chicago, yet it painfully obvious that he was hated by so very many for his marriages to white women.

It’s well worth the few minutes it takes to get to 2601 Avenue M in the city that was once known as one which could one day rival the business of the east coast until a hurricane virtually destroyed it in 1900. Potential investors panicked and the business shifted north to Houston. Johnson passed away in 1946 at the age of 68 after an auto accident in North Carolina. His official boxing record, per the International Boxing Hall of Fame, is 77 wins with 48 knockouts, 14 draws, 19 no-decisions and 13 losses. He was inducted in 1990.