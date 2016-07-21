On July 21, 1927 at Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, former heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey, from Manassa, Colorado, met future heavyweight champion Jack Sharkey, from Binghamton, New York, with the winner to fight current heavyweight champion Gene Tunney. Dempsey was 64-5-11. Sharkey was 27-6. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds ...

