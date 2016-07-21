Jack Dempsey vs. Jack Sharkey

By Boxing News on July 20, 2018
Jack Dempsey vs. Jack Sharkey
Dempsey was 64-5-11. Jack Sharkey was 27-6. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On July 21, 1927 at Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, former heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey, from Manassa, Colorado, met future heavyweight champion Jack Sharkey, from Binghamton, New York, with the winner to fight current heavyweight champion Gene Tunney. Dempsey was 64-5-11. Sharkey was 27-6. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds...

Jack Dempsey vs Jack Sharkey (July 21, 1927) -XIII-



Comments

  1. David 12:12pm, 07/20/2018

    If Muhammad Ali had fought in the same era as the great Jack Dempsey, he would have been mauled. Dempsey was ‘the greatest heavyweight of all time.”

  2. Lucas McCain 06:11am, 07/21/2016

    Excellent quality film, much better condition than others I’ve seen.  Too bad so much slow mo time is spent on Sharkey writhing on the canvas.  The real issue is the low blows.  They look deliberate—two or maybe 3 right shots quite low, then Dempsey comes upstairs with the hook very quickly when he complains, almost as if they were all part of the same combination.  Dempsey did have impressive power, but I think much of Shakey’s pain was from the low shots.

Fighter's Info

  • Jack Sharkey

  • Jack Dempsey

Real Name Joseph Paul Zukauskas
Origin Binghamton, New York, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1902.10.06 
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W38+L14+D3=55
Height 6 feet
Trainer Tony Polazzolo

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1936.08.18 Joe Louis 24-1-0 L(KO) 3/10
1936.06.25 Phil Brubaker 17-1-3 W(UD) 10/10
1936.04.14 Tony Shucco 68-9-7 D(PTS) 10/10
1936.02.07 Tony Shucco 67-9-7 L(UD) 10/10
1935.11.22 Unknown Winston 36-25-2 W(KO) 2/10
1933.09.27 Tommy Loughran 103-20-9 L(SD) 15/15

