Jack Dempsey vs. Jack Sharkey
By Boxing News on July 20, 2018
On July 21, 1927 at Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, former heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey, from Manassa, Colorado, met future heavyweight champion Jack Sharkey, from Binghamton, New York, with the winner to fight current heavyweight champion Gene Tunney. Dempsey was 64-5-11. Sharkey was 27-6. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds...
David 12:12pm, 07/20/2018
If Muhammad Ali had fought in the same era as the great Jack Dempsey, he would have been mauled. Dempsey was ‘the greatest heavyweight of all time.”
Lucas McCain 06:11am, 07/21/2016
Excellent quality film, much better condition than others I’ve seen. Too bad so much slow mo time is spent on Sharkey writhing on the canvas. The real issue is the low blows. They look deliberate—two or maybe 3 right shots quite low, then Dempsey comes upstairs with the hook very quickly when he complains, almost as if they were all part of the same combination. Dempsey did have impressive power, but I think much of Shakey’s pain was from the low shots.