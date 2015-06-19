Jack Sharkey vs. Max Schmeling

By Boxing News on June 11, 2017
On June 12, 1930 at Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, Jack Sharkey, from Binghamton, New York, fought Max Schmeling, from Klein Luckow, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany, for the vacant NBA/NYSAC heavyweight titles. Sharkey was 34-8-1 coming in. Schmeling was 42-4-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Max Schmeling vs Jack Sharkey I



Comments

  1. bikermike 09:52pm, 06/19/2015

    That punch to the pllls from Sharkey to Schmelling was the only defense Sharkey had left  
    Schmelling could angle against Sharkey…(seriously dangerous man)...and bob and weave his way in…and land some hard shots…..again ...and again…Sharkey did what he had to…..Expensive ..but gratifying

  2. bikermike 09:42pm, 06/19/2015

    seems to me…in my dusty memories… a fight cannot be won on a foul…but referee can DQ   I think this Sharkey/Schmelling match was the trigger….

  3. bikermike 09:40pm, 06/19/2015

    seems to me…in my dusty memories… a fight cannot be won on a foul…but referee can DQ

Fighter's Info

  • Jack Sharkey

  • Max Schmeling

Real Name Joseph Paul Zukauskas
Origin Binghamton, New York, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1902.10.06 
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W38+L14+D3=55
Height 6 feet
Trainer Tony Polazzolo

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1936.08.18 Joe Louis 24-1-0 L(KO) 3/10
1936.06.25 Phil Brubaker 17-1-3 W(UD) 10/10
1936.04.14 Tony Shucco 68-9-7 D(PTS) 10/10
1936.02.07 Tony Shucco 67-9-7 L(UD) 10/10
1935.11.22 Unknown Winston 36-25-2 W(KO) 2/10
1933.09.27 Tommy Loughran 103-20-9 L(SD) 15/15

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record