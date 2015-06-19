Jack Sharkey vs. Max Schmeling
By Boxing News on June 11, 2017
Sharkey was 34-8-1. Schmeling was 42-4-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.
On June 12, 1930 at Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, Jack Sharkey, from Binghamton, New York, fought Max Schmeling, from Klein Luckow, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany, for the vacant NBA/NYSAC heavyweight titles. Sharkey was 34-8-1 coming in. Schmeling was 42-4-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
bikermike 09:52pm, 06/19/2015
That punch to the pllls from Sharkey to Schmelling was the only defense Sharkey had left
Schmelling could angle against Sharkey…(seriously dangerous man)...and bob and weave his way in…and land some hard shots…..again ...and again…Sharkey did what he had to…..Expensive ..but gratifying
bikermike 09:42pm, 06/19/2015
seems to me…in my dusty memories… a fight cannot be won on a foul…but referee can DQ I think this Sharkey/Schmelling match was the trigger….
bikermike 09:40pm, 06/19/2015
