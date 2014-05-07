Jack Sharkey vs. Primo Carnera II
By Boxing News on June 28, 2017
Their first fight, on October 12, 1931, was ruled a UD in favor of the champion Sharkey.
On June 29, 1933 at Madison Square Garden Bowl in Long Island City, Queens, New York, heavyweight champion Jack Sharkey, aka the Boston Gob, from Boston, Massachusetts, defended his title against Primo Carnera, from Sequals, Italy. This was the second of their two fights. The first meeting in October 1931 was ruled a UD in favor of Sharkey. The rematch was somewhat different. Sharkey was 36-9-2 coming in. Carnera was 75-6. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Eric 06:02am, 06/28/2016
Don’t know if I would ever even consider, Da Preem, “great,” but the big fellow certainly never lacked courage. Sharkey did indeed go to his grave claiming the knockout loss to Carnera was on the level. It is amazing how Carnera was able to last that long with a bad foot/ankle against a puncher like Baer, I’m sure a lesser man would have thrown in the towel, and who could blame them. Carnera might not have been a “great” fighter, but he was a great man. Much respect to Mr. Carnera.
John A. Bardelli 09:33pm, 07/05/2014
It is always good to see the Primo Carnera demolition of Jack Sharkey as it serves as a reminder that Carnera, indeed, could punch. One might ask, who, between Jack Dempsey, Joe Louis and Primo Carnera, administered the most devestating knockout to Sharkey—- and the answer is a convincing Primo Carnera. It was lights out with nary a muscle twitch by the time the count reached ten.
Gene Ward, as announcer, pedals the same old bull that was initiated by Ring Magazine from the time of the post fight aftermath of the Baer-Carnera right to the present day. The comments were designed to denigrate Carnera’s skills as a fighter for the American promoters did not want to present Primo Carnera with a rematch for fear that he would again take the Heavyweight Championship to Italy. Those promotors and the writers such as Dan Daniel mocked Carnera’s sudden “ineptness” and “clumsiness” assuring that there would be no rematch between Baer and Carnera.
The pathetic, ruinous and unceasing slander directed toward a broken hearted Carnera never once attempted to explain the change in Carnera’s style nor the lack of his foot mobility in post-Baer fights as witnessed and commented on by Jack Dempsey and Gene Tunney when Carnera first came to America to display his wares. That footwork, with no dragging of his right foot, is evidenced in Carnera’s filmed fights with George Godfrey, Tommy Loughran, Sharkey I, and Sharkey II.
Carnera’s fractured foot in the 1st round of the Baer fight hampered him throughout the Baer fight despite Carnera’s valiant and courageous efforts to continue to fight knowing he could put no weight on his foot to bull Baer, to stave off Baer’s bombardment, nor, in particular, to secure punching leverage although he hit Baer with enough rallying shots during the middle rounds to, perhaps, take a lead in the fight before he could endure no more—- stumbling, standing, avoiding punches, and he, himself, called it quits.
The effects of that fracture can be witnessed in all the fights Carnera participated in post Baer and during the filing of wrestling matches features Carera including his match with Jim Londos. His great strength and speed was compromised as a result of that foot fracture to the point that he became a sitting duck for many bombers including Joe Louis.
It should be also pointed out about Carnera ... who ever put him on the canvas for a ten count? None ... and that is a testament to Carnera’s courage, toughness, grit, stamina, shape, and all around greatness as a fighter. Disregard the Godfrey fight for that was a blatant foul that deposited Carnera on the canvas and Godfrey was disqualified.
Just how good was Primo Carnera? He was not just good ... he was a great, great fighter and that knockout administered to Jack Sharkey was not a fluke but a testament to the destructive force packed within Carnera’s frame.
Perhaps Bert Sugar said it as well as any might, whether tongue in cheek or not—- “Carnera would have beaten Wladmir Klitchko.”