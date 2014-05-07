On June 29, 1933 at Madison Square Garden Bowl in Long Island City, Queens, New York, heavyweight champion Jack Sharkey , aka the Boston Gob, from Boston, Massachusetts, defended his title against Primo Carnera, from Sequals, Italy. This was the second of their two fights. The first meeting in October 1931 was ruled a UD in favor of Sharkey. The rematch was somewhat different. Sharkey was 36-9-2 coming in. Carnera was 75-6. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment