As has been the case throughout the last few decades, the weekend which falls closest to the Cinco de Mayo holiday usually means that a high profile contest is set to take place between two high profile names. Although the fifth of May isn’t celebrated with much fanfare outside the city of Puebla in Mexico, the throngs of devoted fans who descend upon Las Vegas still manage to get the beers in and burn the candle from all possible sides. With but a few exceptions, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has been the face as well as star attraction in Sin City for quite a while whenever May or September comes calling and on Saturday, May 4, he’ll find a battle tested and determined opponent in the opposite corner when he faces Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs at the T-Mobile Arena.

Jacobs (35-2, 29 KO’s) has been at or near the top names in boxing for quite some time and the Brooklyn born and raised fighter has his sights firmly set on the redheaded superstar from Guadalajara. Nine years ago, Danny was riding a wave which seemed to be far from crashing when he was caught with a strong right hook from Dmitry Pirog which flattened him in the fifth round. He quickly rebounded before 2010 came to a close and earned two stoppage victories before he was nearly stopped dead in his tracks by a rare form of bone cancer. Once he conquered the ailment and was ready to return to the ring, the “Miracle Man” went on to win the vacant WBA middleweight title in 2014 with a knockout win over Jarrod Fletcher.

He continued the streak, all of them stoppage wins up through the spring of 2017, when the politics of boxing may have ensnared him with its unbearable truth. The ‘B’ side doesn’t get past the ‘A’ side when there’s a bigger pot of gold to be discovered on the other end. Although many fans as well as boxing scribes felt he did enough to get past then middleweight juggernaut Gennady “GGG” Golovkin that March, the fight world was clamoring for a showdown between Golovkin and “Canelo” Alvarez. That’s just the way it is sometimes. Danny dropped a close decision to the Kazakh superstar, yet his efforts caught the attention of promotional outfit Matchroom Boxing and its managing director Eddie Hearn.

Danny’s fought three times since then and he captured the vacant IBF middleweight title last October by way of a split decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in New York. Mere days now remain until he gets another shot at the kingpin of the division, this time in the form of Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KO’s). The contest will be streamed live on DAZN in the United States and will involve the following middleweight championship straps: WBC, WBA, lineal and Ring Magazine (Alvarez) and IBF (Jacobs). Danny, alongside his promoter Eddie Hearn and training staff all took the time to discuss the bout with the media on Monday afternoon as part of an international conference call.

Opening Statements, Eddie Hearn: “This can’t come soon enough. I’m so excited exited as a fan for this bout. As this draws closer, we just don’t know who’s going to win this exciting contest. We have more and more belief that Danny Jacobs is going to be victorious on May 4. Andre Rozier has done a great job with his training. It’s destiny for Daniel and I have no doubt that he’ll become the unified world champion on May 4. This is what big time boxing is all about, which is the best fighting the best. I can’t wait to be a part of it with the Mexican fans and the American fans.”

Keith Conolly, Mgr. of Danny Jacobs: “The big fight’s right around the corner and I’m so excited for Danny and for team Jacobs. He’s really at his peak and I don’t think this fight could have come at a better time. We’re a few weeks away from Danny at least being one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world, if not at the top.”

Andre Rozier, Trainer of Jacobs: “We have worked really hard and this is a stage in Danny’s career that he’s been ready for since his time as an amateur. This is no streak of fate. This is Danny’s destiny. He’s destined for be a champion and he’s destined for the Hall of Fame.”

“As always, we come from a neighborhood that defines you by being strong and taking no shortcuts. This is how Danny has lived his life. When a conflict arises, he rises to the occasion. When you fight the hardest fight you can fight in your life, these events don’t add up. He’s a fantastic athlete and talent, but talent along won’t do it. We always talk about that talented guy who could fight but didn’t have the heart, but he’s not one of those guys.”

Opening Statements, IBF middleweight champion Danny Jacobs: “I’m extremely excited to be at this stage in my career and to have these types of opportunities come my way. I’m already in Las Vegas and I’m getting ready in mind, body and soul.”

Weaknesses Jacobs sees in Canelo: “It’s not from his skill set because he has one of the best out there. There’s really not much you can battle through. I do know that I have physical advantages like reach, height and range. I’m the stronger fighter by far.”

On the lack of any bad blood: “It’s never been my intention to create animosity to sell the fight. I’ve never wanted to do that. It’s not in my nature because boxing is just a sport. I share the same ideas with my opponent, which is strictly being professional. We let our actions speak for themselves in the ring. This has been a breath of fresh air for me. There’s a lot who feel that this fight is going to speak for itself.”

Eddie Hearn on the same: When you have a fight at this level, there’s no need for the trash talk. That only helps with a fight that’s not easy to build. When you have two gutsy like this coming together for a unification fight, it’s a good example of showing people how to generally behave. Trash talk is okay but it’s not necessary for a fight like this. When Danny Jacobs beats him, he’ll be able to call himself the best fighter in the world.”

Jacobs on fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend: “I’m super grateful. Cinco de Mayo weekend is such a big weekend. I feel like all is at stake with this fight. There’s so much that I can gain from this fight. I’m looking forward to giving the fans a great show and showing that I’m the best. Especially after my cancer scare, I’ve been able to fulfill my dreams. I’m really blown away from it all. I’m putting all of that in the back of my mind right now.”

On where he sees himself in boxing’s rankings: “I’ve never been vocal about where I place myself amongst the pound-for-pound discussion. I’m just grateful to be part of the list. I don’t care where I am on the list as long as the fans feel like I should be there. My job is just to go in there and do the best that I can.”

Eddie Hearn on the benefits of DAZN: “When you look at the last few pay TV events, especially this year, I don’t think I’ve seen the ‘away’ fighter win even a round. In the U.K., our pay-per-views are $25. The ones here in America are anywhere from $75 to $100. It’s refreshing that someone or something has come in to supplement the public money. I don’t think the U.S. crowds have been getting a fair ride.”

On working with Golden Boy Promotions: “We’ve always worked well together. I don’t think the politics in boxing is anything new. You have to look out for your guy. It’s hard to achieve when a promoter looks to keep their guy on their platform. When we signed Danny Jacobs, the one thing we wanted was for him to fight the winner of the bout between ‘GGG’ and Canelo. I think Canelo deserves respect as well because it’s the toughest fight out there for him.”

Jacobs on the loss to Golovkin: “I knew that maybe the politics of boxing didn’t get me the decision against Golovkin. So many opportunities have arrived from that because I gave everything I had. Some guys get to that level lose and then you don’t hear from them for a while. I knew it was just a matter of time. With skill, preparation and a great team, you can achieve anything.”

