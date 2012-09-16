On September 13, 1950 at Olympia Stadium in Detroit, Michigan, Jake LaMotta met Laurent Dauthuille for the middleweight championship of the world. LaMotta, from the Bronx, was 77-14-3 going in. Dauthuille, from Chaumont, France, was 35-8-3. One of the great comebacks in history, LaMotta-Dauthuille was also Ring Magazine’s Fight of the Year…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment