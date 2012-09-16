Jake LaMotta vs. Laurent Dauthuille
By Boxing News on September 12, 2018
A great come-from-behind victory, LaMotta-Dauthuille was The Ring's Fight of the Year.
On September 13, 1950 at Olympia Stadium in Detroit, Michigan, Jake LaMotta met Laurent Dauthuille for the middleweight championship of the world. LaMotta, from the Bronx, was 77-14-3 going in. Dauthuille, from Chaumont, France, was 35-8-3. One of the great comebacks in history, LaMotta-Dauthuille was also Ring Magazine’s Fight of the Year…
The Thresher 10:46am, 09/14/2016
Stalker
klompton 10:26am, 09/14/2016
The facts speak for themselves…
The Thresher 08:57am, 09/14/2016
Another troll
klompton 07:12am, 09/14/2016
You must have a really good memory Ted because there was no radio or TV for LaMotta-Dauthille. Nick Londes, the promoter, barred radio or TV coverage in an effort to increase the live gate.
Ted the Bull 03:21pm, 09/13/2013
I remember it like it was yesterday. I listened to it on the radio. I was 15 years old. The ending was incredible.
nick 12:49pm, 09/16/2012
dauthluille apparently never really recovered from this loss, and may have led to his early death. Amazing that no rematch was immediately made after this fight given that it was fight of the year. LaMotta’s reign as champ was not all that memorable. Many felt that he was lucky to beat Cerdan, and that if Cerdan had not been killed he would have regained the middleweight title. Sadly, LaMotta was not given a shot at the title earlier when held by Zale or Graziano. He was probably past his best years when he did win the middleweight title.