In his last outing James notched a stellar 3rd round stoppage over Diego Gabriel Chaves.

During much of the mid-twentieth century, Minnesota was a mainstream boxing venue. Then it fell relatively dormant for a spell but now, with the likes of Caleb Truax, Jamal James and others, gyms are sprouting up and tundra is once again becoming a jungle of fistic action.

When boxing was hotbed in the Gopher State, the Minneapolis armory was the center of activity. In 1942, Sugar Ray Robinson tussled there. Joe Louis fought an exhibition at the armory in 1937. Glen Flanagan, the son of hall of famer Jeff Flanagan recalls the armory “had a buzz. It was a fun atmosphere. The Golden Gloves were huge [at the Armory]. They packed them in. It was a great venue.” But for the last 45 years, the bell to begin round one has been silent in the former Mecca of Minnesota Boxing.

But boxing will begin its second life at the armory on April 13. Come Friday, Minneapolis native and 4th ranked welterweight contender Jamal “Shango” James (22-1, 10 knockouts) will swap punches with the hard-punching Arizona brawler Abel Ramos (18-2, 13 knockouts).

Ned Abdul, president of Armory Entertainment said, “We’re thrilled to be part of a historic event that returns boxing to its local roots.” James is also thrilled. The lanky 147-pounder effused, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete on this platform and to show the nation and the world that Minnesota has great fighters and an enthusiastic fan base for boxing. Abel Ramos is a tough guy who will come to fight, but coming off the big win over Chaves, I’m in a position in my career where I’m trying to reach that world championship level. I have to continue to demonstrate the ability to perform under pressure in difficult fights. I know he’s coming to pull off an upset, but that’s not happening.” Not pulling any punches, the 29-year-old James made it plain, “I’m focused on Friday night right now but I hope to have a title shot within a year.”

Unlike many of his boxing colleagues who look for one easy fight after another, James has been steadily stepping up the competition. In July 2016, he eked out a hard-fought split decision over the dangerous Wale Omotoso (27-3, 21 knockouts). “Shango” suffered his singular defeat in August 2016 when he dropped a split decision loss to Yourdenis Ugas (21-3, 10 knockouts) but there was no keeping him down. He quickly rebounded by outboxing and winning a unanimous nod over the veteran Ionut Dan Ion (36-5, 19 knockouts).

In his last outing James notched a stellar 3rd round stoppage over Diego Gabriel Chaves (26-3, 22 knockouts). Pressed as to how he dispensed with the rugged Argentinean, James explains. “I threw a flurry of shots up the middle and then came around with a left hook to the liver,” a left hook that he has been honing for years.

James said, “I am working on everything but if I had to point to one thing in particular, I am trying to learn to jump on opponents when they are hurt.” He added, “It’s not like the amateurs, when you nail someone in the pros you have to follow up.”

James, who loves his coffee and still puts some hours in as a barista, works out of the famous Circle of Discipline in Minneapolis. A very busy sweat shop, the Circle is a tightly knit group, so like family that the boxers who call this gym home are not being hyperbolic when they refer to each other as” brothers.” And so the kingpin of the boxers at the Circle confided, “One of the good things about fighting in Minnesota is that I get to spar so much with my brothers like Celso Ramirez and Ve Shawn Owens,” both of whom will be on the card on Friday night.

James is blessed with a 70-inch reach and a quick snapping jab. At 6’2, he has Tommy Hearns-like leverage and he is starting to transform that leverage into power. Superb lateral movement is also part of his MO. With that and his spear of a jab, it will not be easy for Ramos to pin James on the ropes.

James is coached by his chief second and step-dad Sankara Frazier as well as his step-brother Adonis Frazier. Respect is at the core of the values that the Circle has imbued. When you listen in on Sankara calmly giving instructions, you will hear James respond with a nod and a simple “yes, sir.” Nothing more.

Queried as to how it feels to have his family in the corner James smiled broadly and answered, “It is the best. And I am not just saying that because of their extensive knowledge of boxing or even because they know me so well. The big thing, the big comfort is that I always know that they have my best intentions at heart. And that resonates big time.”

A professor of philosophy at St. Olaf College, Gordon Marino writes on boxing for the Wall Street Journal. He is on the board and works with boxers at the Circle of Discipline in Minneapolis, as well as at the Basement Gym in Northfield, MN. His The Quotable Kierkegaard was recently published by Princeton University Press. He is the author of the forthcoming The Existentialist’s Survival Guide: How to Live Authentically in an Inauthentic Age. You can follow him on Twitter at @GordonMarino.