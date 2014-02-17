James Kinchen vs. James Shuler

By Boxing News on February 15, 2017
James Kinchen vs. James Shuler
Both fighters were undefeated. James Kinchen was 34-0-2. James Shuler was 20-0.

On February 16, 1985 at Sands Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, NABF middleweight champion James “The Heat” Kinchen, from San Diego, California, defended his title against James “Black Gold” Shuler, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Both fighters were undefeated coming in. Kinchen was 34-0-2. Shuler was 20-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

James Shuler - James Kinchen



  1. mattyatwater 07:39am, 02/17/2014

    Just touching base keep up the great job at boxing.com, keep punching, your chin down, stay behind the left hand and keep moving side to side and remember to bang him with the right hand when he gets close and follow with the left hook right behind it! Repeat!

Fighter's Info

  • James Kinchen

  • James Shuler

Origin San Diego, CA, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1958.03.01 (59)
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W49+L9+D2=60
Height 5 feet 10 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1992.04.23 Ernesto Magdaleno 12-0-0 L(TKO) 8/
1991.08.29 Guillermo Chavez 0-5-0 W(KO) 4/
1991.04.20 Charles Williams 30-4-2 L(TKO) 2/12
1990.06.07 Tim Williams 16-13-1 W(PTS) 10/10
1990.03.01 Jorge Amparo 7-10-1 W(PTS) 10/10
1989.10.24 Virgil Hill 25-0-0 L(TKO) 1/12

