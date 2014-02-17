On February 16, 1985 at Sands Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, NABF middleweight champion James “The Heat” Kinchen, from San Diego, California, defended his title against James “Black Gold” Shuler, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Both fighters were undefeated coming in. Kinchen was 34-0-2. Shuler was 20-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

