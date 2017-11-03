Thomas Hearns vs. James Kinchen

By Boxing News on November 3, 2017
Thomas Hearns vs. James Kinchen
Tommy Hearns, 45-3, had just suffered devastating loss to Iran Barkley in his last fight.

On November 4th, 1988 at the Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, fighting out of the Kronk Gym in Detroit, Michigan, fought James Kinchen for the vacant WBO super middleweight title. Hearns, 45-3, had just suffered a devastating loss to Iran Barkley in his last fight and was looking to bounce back. Kinchen, 45-4-2, had won seven in a row and was looking to make the formidable Tommy Hearns number eight…

Thomas Hearns vs James Kinchen



Fighter's Info

  • Thomas Hearns

  • James Kinchen

Origin Memphis Tennessee USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1958.10.18 (59)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W61+L5+D1=67
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 78 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2006.02.04 Shannon Landberg 58-10-3 W(TKO) 10/10
2005.07.30 John Long 19-6-2 W(TKO) 9/10
2000.04.08 Uriah Grant 27-14-0 L(RTD) 2/12
1999.04.10 Nate Miller 30-6-0 W(UD) 12/12x3
1998.11.06 Jay Snyder 19-5-0 W(KO) 1/10
1997.01.31 Ed Dalton 12-3-2 W(KO) 5/10

