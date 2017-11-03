Tommy Hearns, 45-3, had just suffered devastating loss to Iran Barkley in his last fight.

On November 4th, 1988 at the Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, fighting out of the Kronk Gym in Detroit, Michigan, fought James Kinchen for the vacant WBO super middleweight title. Hearns, 45-3, had just suffered a devastating loss to Iran Barkley in his last fight and was looking to bounce back. Kinchen, 45-4-2, had won seven in a row and was looking to make the formidable Tommy Hearns number eight…